Fortnite is in its sixth year, yet it's still the most popular free PlayStation game

Fortnite is here to stay. Epic Games' popular battle royale title is still going strong, despite being out for more than five years. According to Sony, it's still the most popular free game on PlayStation, which is very impressive. Considering how much work Epic has put into the title, this comes as no surprise. Fortnite keeps getting frequent updates and attracts millions of new players, thanks to them.

Furthermore, its Creative mode is getting more popular by the day and is the future of the BR offering. Besides Epic's title, Resident Evil 4 was the most popular game on PlayStation 5, while PlayStation 4 users predominantly downloaded Minecraft in March 2023. Pavlov and Beat Saber are the most popular PlayStation VR titles. It's worth noting that these games are not free-to-play.

Fortnite still the most popular free PlayStation game, beats Warzone 2

Creative 2.0 will have a long-lasting positive impact on the game (Image via Epic Games)

According to the latest blog post by Sony, Fortnite was the most downloaded free PlayStation game in March 2023. It surpassed every other game in both the United States and Europe in terms of F2P titles. Creative 2.0 was released that month, which has positively impacted the game. Furthermore, this game-changing update will have a long-lasting effect, as it allows players to create whatever they want.

With Creative 2.0, players can create whatever they desire (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games intends to release Creative 2.0 on PlayStation in the future, which will make Fortnite even more popular on Sony's gaming console. While fans currently don't have a launch date for this, it could happen in late 2023.

As per Epic, the battle royale title has a total of 500 million users across all platforms, with 70 million of them active on a monthly basis. Additionally, gamers can now access the player count for each game mode, which shows at least a million concurrent users at almost any given moment.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is ranked second among free-to-play games on PlayStation, while Apex Legends took the third spot.

Poll : 0 votes