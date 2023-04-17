Epic Games confirms that Fortnite Creative 2.0 is coming to PlayStation 5

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is one of the biggest updates the video game has ever had. Epic Games released it in March 2023 under the name Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This tool is currently only available on PC, but it will be released on PlayStation 5, the game developer has confirmed.

It's important to note that Creative 2.0 maps can be played on any system. However, only PC players can use Unreal Editor since it requires a lot of resources.

Epic Games is currently testing Fortnite Creative 2.0 on PlayStation 5, and it's reportedly working well so far. Due to this, we expect it to be released very soon, possibly by the end of the year.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is being tested on PlayStation 5

Unreal Editor for Fortnite could come to PlayStation 5 this year (Image via Epic Games)

Twitter user VHS_Soho recently revealed some interesting information regarding Epic Games' plans for Fortnite.

The user was able to talk to Donald Mustard, the company's Chief Creative Officer, during the event, about how they were able to get more details regarding the future of the video game.

Mustard reportedly revealed that Epic Games is currently working on developing Fortnite Creative 2.0 on PlayStation 5. The console release may happen very soon, as the development team has begun testing it.

VHS_Soho (Video Game Nerd) @VHS_Soho

Heres A Better Photo And More Questions I Asked

Currently There Is No Plans For The Fortnite Movie

Also UEFN On Console Realise Might Be Happening Soon He Said That He Has Tested UEFN On A PS5 And Said It Turned Out Good :) twitter.com/vhs_soho/statu… VHS_Soho (Video Game Nerd) @VHS_Soho

that the seven storyline isn’t over that they could find a way to come alive again

and he knows

also that

it was really nice to speak to him @DonaldMustard last of us collab could happen in the futurethat the seven storyline isn’t over that they could find a way to come alive againand he knows @_FireMonkey also that @MustardPlays hated bananas and made the peely skin for himit was really nice to speak to him @DonaldMustard last of us collab could happen in the futurethat the seven storyline isn’t over that they could find a way to come alive againand he knows @_FireMonkey also that @MustardPlays hated bananas and made the peely skin for himit was really nice to speak to him https://t.co/bbnsYqAHDF Well Didn’t Expect This To Blow UpHeres A Better Photo And More Questions I AskedCurrently There Is No Plans For The Fortnite MovieAlso UEFN On Console Realise Might Be Happening Soon He Said That He Has Tested UEFN On A PS5 And Said It Turned Out Good :) #DonaldMustard Well Didn’t Expect This To Blow UpHeres A Better Photo And More Questions I AskedCurrently There Is No Plans For The Fortnite MovieAlso UEFN On Console Realise Might Be Happening Soon He Said That He Has Tested UEFN On A PS5 And Said It Turned Out Good :) #DonaldMustard twitter.com/vhs_soho/statu… https://t.co/ySaxu1ErDn

While the release may happen very soon, no one knows the exact date yet. However, we do know that Epic Games has big plans for Fortnite Creative 2.0. Shortly after the Unreal Engine for Fortnite was released, the development team revealed a roadmap for it.

The Creative mode and its tools will receive massive updates over time, and players will be able to build AAA games within Fortnite in the future. Most of these updates will be released in late 2022, which is when we can expect a PlayStation 5 release as well.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has so many amazing tools (Image via Epic Games)

The Unreal Editor for Fortnite is very complex, which is why PlayStation 5 users will likely be required to use a keyboard and mouse to get the most out of it. Typing custom scripts is almost impossible on a controller, yet this is just one of the many amazing features Unreal Editor brings.

At the moment, there is no information regarding Creative 2.0 on Xbox or other consoles. Due to this, there is a chance that Sony's gaming console will get either early or exclusive access to these tools.

Poll : 0 votes