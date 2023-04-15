Fortnite x The Last of Us collaboration teased by Epic Games

The Fortnite x The Last of Us (TLOU) collaboration could come to Epic Games' BR offering in the future. This information comes from Donald Mustard, the Chief Creative Officer at that company. The individual recently attended an event where he was asked about the collab and had an interesting response. Mustard teased Fortnite players by saying that the crossover "could possibly happen in the future."

Considering how popular both of these games are, there is no doubt that the collaboration would be very successful. Furthermore, TLOU was recently turned into a TV show and has received fantastic reviews. While the Fortnite x The Last of Us collaboration hasn't been confirmed yet, the good news is that Epic Games may consider it.

Fortnite x The Last of Us collaboration would be incredible

Four years before Fortnite was released, Naughty Dog and Sony teamed up to release The Last of Us, an action-adventure experience set in a post-apocalyptic world. The title ended up becoming one of the most popular games of all time. Accordingly, Naughty Dog developed a sequel, The Last of Us Part II, which has also become very successful. Due to the success of this franchise, TLOU was adapted into a TV show that currently has an 8.9 rating on IMDb.

The Fortnite x The Last of Us collaboration could bring many amazing cosmetics to the battle royale game, including the skins of Ellie and Joel.

Fortnite x The Last of Us collab could bring Joel and Ellie (Image via Naughty Dog)

Considering that Epic Games often releases new gameplay elements, along with some collaborations, the TLOU one could result in the addition of new hostile NPCs, such as Bloaters or the Rat King.

Mustard has simply teased this crossover, which means that Epic could start working on it very soon. Due to this, fans don't have a release date for the potential collaboration yet. Currently, it appears that the Fortnite developer is working on other content that will be released soon, including the Doctor Who collab.

