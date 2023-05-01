Who are The Unseen in Fortnite Chapter 4? Explained

The Unseen are a hostile faction that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Much like the Peace Syndicate, Fox Clan, and River Guard factions, they too were rifted on the island alongside Mega City at the start of the season. Based on the lore obtained thus far, they are unpredictable and do not care if innocent bystanders get hurt. They will go to great lengths to fulfill their objectives.

In the current season, they are actively trying to start an all-out war between all the syndicates by carrying out sabotaging missions. Despite successfully sabotaging the Peace Syndicate's data repository, they failed to create enough tension to spark a war. However, this doesn't mean that they will not try again. Given the fact that The Unseen are suspected of working with the Last Reality, this is only the beginning.

What are The Unseen up to in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



Evie hacked Rift Gate's coordinates to bring Peace Syndicate's World on the Island, while Last Reality are plotting yet again



Criminals known as The Unseen are working with TLR to sabotage the Syndicate and start a war between all other syndicates Previously on #Fortnite Lore:Evie hacked Rift Gate's coordinates to bring Peace Syndicate's World on the Island, while Last Reality are plotting yet againCriminals known as The Unseen are working with TLR to sabotage the Syndicate and start a war between all other syndicates Previously on #Fortnite Lore:Evie hacked Rift Gate's coordinates to bring Peace Syndicate's World on the Island, while Last Reality are plotting yet againCriminals known as The Unseen are working with TLR to sabotage the Syndicate and start a war between all other syndicates https://t.co/HRU8lD28rO

Aside from sabotaging data centers on the island at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, they are seemingly helping Last Reality establish a foothold. Based on the available lore, they are also part of a sub-faction known as The Army of the Last Reality. Others such as Kymera, The Herald, and Cube Queen are all part of it as well.

Going by the past actions of other members, The Unseen is very likely trying to induce chaos on the island or perhaps cause strife internally. Given that the Peace Syndicate, led by Thunder, is an organized faction, launching an all-out invasion may not end well.

Moving on to the characters, as of now, there are four confirmed members of The Unseen present on the island: Dahlia, Styx, Highwire, and Renzo the Destroyer. There could be a potential fifth member known as Triarch Nox, but this is yet to be confirmed. Based on the lore, this entity is hostile to all and friend to none.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



It looks like going forward, The Unseen are going to have a big role, either this Season, next one or in both!



Here are all their upcoming members | LORE:It looks like going forward, The Unseen are going to have a big role, either this Season, next one or in both!Here are all their upcoming members | #Fortnite LORE:It looks like going forward, The Unseen are going to have a big role, either this Season, next one or in both!Here are all their upcoming members | #Fortnite https://t.co/V1M4bg4mLo

Thanks to the recent leaked survey, it can also be confirmed that at least three more members of The Unseen will be showcased soon. Their Outfits are currently in development and should be added to the game either in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 or the next one. It all depends on how the storyline progresses.

Coming back to Triarch Nox, although The Unseen are helping it carry out subterfuge missions on the island, they may not be allied in the true sense. Perhaps Triarch Nox is merely using them to get things done. That said, the entity may be a member of Last Reality as well. But for the time being, this is based on speculation rather than fact.

Will the Last Reality return at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Scyan (👾‎🧊) @ScyanYT Tomorrow 99% of Your Fortnite Questions SPECIALLY Towards the Last Reality will be answered >:] i might have figured out the Entire Storyline of game! Tomorrow 99% of Your Fortnite Questions SPECIALLY Towards the Last Reality will be answered >:] i might have figured out the Entire Storyline of game!❤️ https://t.co/owMSEnCLd2

Given that elements of this faction are already present on the island and pulling the strings like a puppeteer, their return to Fortnite may be imminent. However, with all the major leaders (The Herald and Cube Queen) defeated, it's left to be seen who or what takes their place.

However, for the time being, the island is holding steadfast and the Peace Syndicate has been able to keep the peace. While tensions are rising, an all-out war has been averted, for now. But based on how Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 ends, this all might change.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames The Sand version of Slone is being worked on.



Character_InnovatorSand The Sand version of Slone is being worked on.Character_InnovatorSand https://t.co/WEDs61Lu7G

That being said, it will undoubtedly be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned for all these factions moving forward. With each one having their own goals, seeing them work with or against each other is bound to create an interesting storyline.

Perhaps the Imagined Order or a version of it will also make a return next season as well. This stems from the fact that a variant of Doctor Slone is currently in development. According to rumors, this version of the character is good in nature, but that's left to be seen.

