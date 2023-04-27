Epic Games changes release date of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has been postponed. The upcoming season of the popular video game was originally supposed to begin on June 2 or 3. However, the game's developer, Epic Games, postponed its release date by a few days. At the moment, it's unclear why they did this, but the development team will most likely need more time to prepare new content.

The current Fortnite season now ends on Friday, June 9, at 2 am Eastern Time. This means the new season will likely begin on the same day after a few hours of downtime.

It's important to note that Epic may once again decide to change the release date of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. However, any further changes will be shared on the official game's Twitter account.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 postponed by almost a week

The release date has been pushed by almost a week (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games hasn't been punctual when it comes to releasing new seasons. Due to this, many Fortnite Battle Royale players were confused regarding the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. However, Epic posted a new release date for the upcoming season on Twitter, publicly announcing that the upcoming season has been postponed.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus The current season of Fortnite Battle Royale now ends on Friday June 9 @ 2 AM ET, a few days later than previously scheduled. The current season of Fortnite Battle Royale now ends on Friday June 9 @ 2 AM ET, a few days later than previously scheduled. https://t.co/Qb7RsJvltO

While Fortnite players will have to wait slightly longer for the new season, this isn't a big deal. Epic Games will use this extra time to prepare new content and ensure everything goes smoothly.

Considering the new season will be released in around six weeks, we expect more leaks to come out soon. So far, we know the new season will have a jungle biome and possibly a tropical theme. Additionally, there is a good chance that Epic will release a new live event that will serve as an intro to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

