Fortnite player recreates Travis Scott live event in ways nobody imagined

Fortnite Battle Royale has had many incredible live events. However, there is no doubt that Travis Scott's in-game concert was one of the best. The record-breaking event was so amazing that it was watched by more than 27 million unique players. For that reason, one player decided to recreate it in Creative 2.0.

The custom event looks incredible, and astonishingly, its creator was able to make it very detailed. The event is almost identical to the one Epic Games created back in Chapter 2 Season 2. Furthermore, it was also created on a Chapter 2 map.

No one knows the Fortnite creator that recreated Travis Scott's live event

During the Astronomical live event in Fortnite Battle Royale, players had a chance to listen to some of Travis Scott's greatest hits. From "Sicko Mode" to "Stargazing," players enjoyed amazing music while watching stunning visuals.

Travis' new song, "THE SCOTTS," also debuted during the event. It was viewed approximately 46 million times by almost 28 million unique players, which was impressive. The hip-hop artist became much more popular after the event and has also garnered approximately $20 million from it.

The event was a massive success for both Scott and Epic Games.

Travis Scott's live event had many impressive visual effects (Image via Epic Games)

The recreation of the live event is stunning, but no one knows the Fortnite creator who made it. Considering how strict Epic Games' rules are regarding copyrights, we probably won't find out the creator's identity anytime soon.

Not only did the creator use 3D assets, such as Travis Scott, on their custom Creative map, but they also used "Sicko Mode," one of the songs that was played during the original Fortnite live event.

The recreation of the live event looks fantastic (Image via Epic Games)

According to Epic, copyright violations can result in a permanent account ban, so creators must be careful while using Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

While we may never find out who made the custom map, it's still impressive that someone was talented and determined enough to make it happen. Creative 2.0 has numerous tools creators can use to create mind-blowing maps, so it's just a matter of time before we see many other notable live events.

