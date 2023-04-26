Epic Games releases another secret storm change in Fortnite Chapter 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has brought more changes to the storm. When the season first came out, Epic Games made a few drastic storm changes, which wasn't something that the community liked. However, the developer decided to change the storm a few more times, making it faster and changing the way it moves throughout the match.

The latest alteration came on Tuesday. Now, two storm circles will begin to move a few seconds earlier, but they will cover a larger distance. This is a big change that will force players to change the way they move in the late game.

Fortunately for players, there are many mobility items available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Due to the latest storm change, carrying mobility items will be crucial.

All the recent storm changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Epic Games has released many changes to the storm in the current Fortnite season (Image via Epic Games)

When Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 was just released, many players complained about the new storm. It was slow and made the matches quite boring since there wouldn't be many players alive in a big storm circle.

Epic Games reverted the change by making the storm much faster. The storm now depends on the number of players remaining in the game. However, this was not enough for the developer.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus ⛈️ We've made more adjustments to Storm Circles!



Storm Circles 8 and 9 will now begin to move 5 seconds earlier in a match and travel a further distance.



Storm Circle 12 will now take 20 seconds longer to close. ⛈️ We've made more adjustments to Storm Circles!Storm Circles 8 and 9 will now begin to move 5 seconds earlier in a match and travel a further distance.Storm Circle 12 will now take 20 seconds longer to close. https://t.co/BW0wXyLOgl

Starting Tuesday, the eighth and ninth storm circles will begin five seconds early in every single match. These two circles will move further than before. This means that players will have to cover more ground to get to the next safe zone, which can be tricky.

In addition, Epic Games decided to make the 12th circle slower. The circle will now take 20 seconds longer to close.

Considering how many storm changes the developer has made in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, the latest alteration most likely won't be the last. However, the important thing is that the company is listening to the community's feedback and is trying to make the game more enjoyable.

Poll : 0 votes