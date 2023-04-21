Epic Games teases a Fortnite movie, but it won't be released soon

A Fortnite movie is something many fans of the popular video game would love to see. Fortunately, it appears that the developers have plans to work on this in the future. The film won't be coming out anytime soon, however. Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, recently made some interesting comments regarding the title's future. One of the things he brought up was a Fortnite movie, which will likely be released at some point.

Mustard wants the film to be amazing, which is why he thinks it requires a lot of time. However, he's currently busy with other projects, and that's the reason he cannot focus on producing a movie.

Epic Games already knows what a Fortnite movie would look like

Fortnite movie would continue the in-game story (Image via Epic Games)

Donald Mustard's latest comments are very exciting for Fortnite Battle Royale players. The Epic Games employee clarified that the company has big plans for the title's future. Mustard recently attended the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Scotland, and participated in a brief interview with Steve Weintraub of the Collider. When asked about the possibility of a Fortnite movie, here's what he said:

"I wanna do stuff that always just feels authentic and is a great story. And so, it's not something we're actively working on right now. I'm not gonna say it would never happen. In fact, I mean, I know exactly how I would do the Fortnite whatever."

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard FORE! I’m SO excited to attend @sands_iff in St. Andrews, Scotland from April 14th-16th. I’ll be joining my friend Joe Russo and hosting a conversation on gaming and contemporary storytelling. Head to sands-iff.com for more information. #Sands23 FORE! I’m SO excited to attend @sands_iff in St. Andrews, Scotland from April 14th-16th. I’ll be joining my friend Joe Russo and hosting a conversation on gaming and contemporary storytelling. Head to sands-iff.com for more information. #Sands23 https://t.co/1zNRIG4bIK

Mustard also stressed that he knows exactly how he'd make a Fortnite movie. However, he doesn't have time to focus on it at the moment.

"I know exactly the story I’d want to, but it's not the focus right now. I don’t have time."

Considering that Epic Games has collaborated with many movie stars in the past, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (The Foundation) and Brie Larson (The Paradigm), there is no doubt that this company could cast some amazing actors.

Dwayne Johnson plays one of the most important Fortnite characters (Image via Getty Images)

Additionally, the Fortnite creator has collaborated with the Russo brothers, who've directed several Marvel movies, including Avengers: Endgame. If the company decides to make a movie, one can expect another collab.

For now, it seems that Epic's focus is on developing Unreal Editor for Fortnite and working on the Chapter 4 storyline. However, it won't be surprising if the company starts dedicating its time to a movie next year.

