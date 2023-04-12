Fortnite makes major changes to Storm as of Chapter 4's latest update

Fortnite's latest update was released on Tuesday, April 11. With the v24.20 update, Epic Games has released a lot of new content for the popular video game, including the Attack on Titan collaboration. However, the development team has also made major gameplay changes. Many players criticized Epic for changing the Storm with the release of Chapter 4 Season 2.

The community felt that the storm was moving too slowly and that it wasn't much of a threat. The development team has paid heed to the feedback and has changed the Storm. It is now dynamic in core modes and scales with a number of remaining players. Epic Games has also enabled one mechanic from Fortnite's competitive modes.

Fortnite's latest update brings back moving storms, but are now dynamic

Storm has received major changes with the latest update (Image via Epic Games)

The v24.20 update was not only big for collaboration fans but also for casual players. One of the main complaints many Fortnite players had in Chapter 4 Season 2 was that it wasn't very interesting mid-game. However, the issue has been resolved with the latest patch.

Epic Games announced that core modes will now have moving circles, just like competitive modes. This means that the last few Storm circles will move and close in at the same time.

Additionally, there are no more fixed times between different circles, which is another welcome change.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus ⛈ We've made changes to the Storm!



Later circles now move as they close in all of Battle Royale, similar to Competitive play. We've adjusted all moving storms and later circle timings.



We've also re-enabled Dynamic Storm Circles to conditionally vary the time between zones. ⛈ We've made changes to the Storm!Later circles now move as they close in all of Battle Royale, similar to Competitive play. We've adjusted all moving storms and later circle timings.We've also re-enabled Dynamic Storm Circles to conditionally vary the time between zones. https://t.co/UeCQzP8HgC

The latest update also brings dynamic storms, meaning that the time between Storm zones will vary in every game. This will be based on the remaining players and will make the game faster.

Before the update, almost every Battle Royale match lasted for around 20 minutes. A big reason for this was the fixed Storm zones, as each zone had a specific amount of time to close in. This was a major issue in games where only 30 players were left after the first zone, as many had to wait for the end game to spot their enemies.

With the latest changes, Fortnite's Storm will automatically adapt to the number of players that are left in each match. This will make the game faster and will force players to move quickly over the island and engage their enemies.

Poll : 0 votes