Fortnite update v24.20 patch notes: ODM Gear and Thunder Spear, Levi and Mikasa Skins, Lock on Pistol, and more

Downtime for the Fortnite update v24.20 is currently ongoing, and there are no official patch notes to speak of at the moment. Nevertheless, according to leakers/data-miners, there's a lot of content that will be added during this update.

Aside from the already hyped Attack on Titan collaboration, other content changes include a new variant of the Kinetic Blade, "Lock on Pistol," and two new Mythics. That said, here are the most important changes that will be coming into the game.

Fortnite update v24.20 patch notes: New content, changes, and leaks

1) ODM Gear and Thunder Spear Mythics

ODM Gear has been confirmed to be a new Mythic utility item/weapon being added to Fortnite. However, in addition to ODM Gear, Thunder Spears will also be added to the mix. As seen in the anime/manga, they will inflict AOE explosive damage upon impact. Both of these items/weapons can be found on the ground, chests, or Scout Regiment Footlockers.

2) Mikasa and Levi Skins

Each skin is 1,500 V-Bucks.

Leakers/data-miners have confirmed a shop-section is being added in for Mikasa and Levi. That said, in all probability, there will be an early Item Shop rotation today (April 11, 2023). Once the downtime ends, these skins alongside other cosmetic items associated with them will be up for grabs.

3) Lock on Pistol aka Smart Pistol

Lock on Pistol, commonly known as the Smart Pistol, is a specialized weapon that locks onto and tracks targets in combat. According to the information, this weapon is ideal for taking on targets in high-speed chases. It will be useful for spotting opponents from fleeing.

4) Coachella collaboration

From April 13 to April 23, complete Fortnite x Coachella tasks to earn the Fortnite "Coachella Island" Loading Screen.



#Fortnite We are getting another Coachella collab:From April 13 to April 23, complete Fortnite x Coachella tasks to earn the Fortnite "Coachella Island" Loading Screen. coachella.fortnite.com (inactive link)(via: @ESFortniteBR We are getting another Coachella collab:From April 13 to April 23, complete Fortnite x Coachella tasks to earn the Fortnite "Coachella Island" Loading Screen.coachella.fortnite.com (inactive link)(via: @ESFortniteBR)#Fortnite https://t.co/61OVDYLI7i

A brand new Coachella collaboration will take place between April 13 and April 23, 2023. Players will be able to undertake tasks to earn the Coachella Island Loading Screen. In addition to the Challenges, new cosmetics related to the event will also be added to the Item Shop.

5) Tabor Hill's Locker

Neue Bundles

One of Fortnite's oldest and most family-friendly content creators, Tabor Hill, is finally getting his own Locker in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Once the Item Shop rotates, an assortment of cosmetic items will be available for purchase as part of the Bundle offer.

6) Hiss Clique Quest Pack

Although it was speculated that the Hiss Clique Quest Pack would be an Xbox exclusive, it has now been confirmed that it will be available for players on all devices. It a Quest Pack and will provide players with 1,000 V-Bucks after they complete the Challenges associated with it. It will likely be added to the Item Shop once the downtime ends.

7) New Skins/Outfits

Keeping Mikasa, Levi, and Hiss Clique aside, eight new Skins/Outfits have been added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Some are re-designs, while others are brand-new. Although they are in the game's files, they may not be added to the Item Shop as soon as the downtime ends.

8) Dirt Bike and Port-A-Bunker unvaulted and weapon changes

- Mythic Havoc Pump Headshot Damage Reduced

- Dirt Bikes Unvaulted

- New Rare Kinetic Blade (Only 2 Charges)

- Reduced the accuracy and hipfire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle

- Port-A-Bunker Unvaulted in Zero Build Gameplay Changes:- Mythic Havoc Pump Headshot Damage Reduced- Dirt Bikes Unvaulted- New Rare Kinetic Blade (Only 2 Charges)- Reduced the accuracy and hipfire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle- Port-A-Bunker Unvaulted in Zero Build https://t.co/F54ab3RhCE

Dirt Bikes have returned due to popular demand and just in time too. With ODM Gear and Thunder Spears now in the loot pool, players will need something fast to outrun opponents. In addition to these death-defying machines, Port-A-Bunkers have also been added to the loot pools and will offer some protection against weapons in battle.

It would seem that a new rarity of Kinetic Blade has been added to the game. This one will only hold two charges instead of three. On the brighter side of things, the Mythic Havoc Shotgun has been nerfed, and it now deals less headshot damage. Last but not least, the accuracy and hipfire rate of the Overclocked Mythic Pulse Rifle has been thankfully nerfed as well.

