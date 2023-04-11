Fortnite downtime today (April 11): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite update v24.20 is scheduled to commence at 3 am Eastern Time. This is rather unusual as the update is usually pushed around 4 am Eastern Time. Nevertheless, there seems to be a reason. According to an official statement on Twitter, the update size will be larger than usual.

Of course, with the downtime being brought forward by an hour, the servers will go offline earlier as well. Players in Battle Royale and Save The World Modes should consider logging off from their sessions by 2:15 am Eastern Time to avoid losing out on progress.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (April 11)?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Prepare your ODM Gear and propel yourself into 24.20 with downtime beginning at 3 AM ET and matchmaking disabled shortly beforehand.



Please note that patch sizes for v24.20 will be larger than normal.

With the Fortnite update v24.20 being larger in size than usual, the downtime may be extended. Usually, the entire process lasts two to three hours, but with the patch size for this update being larger, it may extend to four hours. Even so, this shouldn't be an issue for players in the Eastern Time Zone.

By the time the downtime ends and servers come online, it should be close to 7 am Eastern Time. Since it's a weekday, most players will not be able to try out the content on the update until later in the day. On the other hand, players in Asia will be able to enjoy the content of the update v24.20 as soon as the servers go live.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v24.20

HYPEX @HYPEX twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Reminder that the Fortnite x Attack on Titan ODM Gear Mythic releases tomorrow, along with Eren Yeager, Levi & Mikasa skins Reminder that the Fortnite x Attack on Titan ODM Gear Mythic releases tomorrow, along with Eren Yeager, Levi & Mikasa skins ‼️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PNKMjU8usK

If nothing else, Epic Games has confirmed that the ODM Gear from Attack on Titan will be added to the game once the downtime ends. Based on the teasers showcased thus far, this new Mythic item will work exactly how it does in the anime/manga.

Players will be able to zoom around the map and use the blades to slash/hack at opponents at close-range. It'll be interesting to see how the Kinetic Blade holds up against this new Mythic. Furthermore, it will be all the more entertaining to see players counter attacking using either of these two items in the game.

Aside from the ODM gear, Eren Jaeger will be unlockable for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass holders, and Mikasa & Levi Ackerman Skins/Outfits will be added to the Item Shop. At the moment, it's unclear who or what else will be part of the Attack on Titan collaboration.

Max // Fortnite Leaks & Info @FNLeaksAndInfo



Poised, coiled and ready to strike. Complete Quests to earn V-Bucks with the Hiss Clique Quest Pack.



Includes:

- Ani Konda Outfit

- Charmer's Coil Back Bling

- Snakebite Slasher Pickaxe

- Hiss Clique Quest Bundle



NEW HISS CLIQUE QUEST PACK

Poised, coiled and ready to strike. Complete Quests to earn V-Bucks with the Hiss Clique Quest Pack.

Includes:
- Ani Konda Outfit
- Charmer's Coil Back Bling
- Snakebite Slasher Pickaxe
- Hiss Clique Quest Bundle

Speaking of collaborations, a new one featuring Coachella should go live in-game once the downtime ends. The Hiss Clique Quest Pack will also likely be added to the Item Shop. Keep in mind that this is a real money pack and cannot be purchased using V-Bucks.

New Reality Augments and the Smart Pistol may be added in as well. Given how prominent the Reality Augment System has become, it's almost a guarantee that new ones will be added following every update. As for the Smart Pistol, while the weapon exists in the game's files, it's unclear if it will be introduced to Chapter 4 Season 2's loot pool today.

Wenso @Wensoing Bugs set to be fixed in 24.20: Bugs set to be fixed in 24.20: https://t.co/Rm9XjvQNez

Last but not least, a few bugs/glitches will be fixed in the Fortnite update v24.20. Although these are minor in nature, having them removed from the game will improve the overall quality of life.

