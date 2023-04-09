On April 6, 2023, Epic Games confirmed that two more characters from Attack on Titan are coming to Fortnite: Levi and Mikasa Ackerman. They will be added to the game on April 11, 2023, and players will be able to purchase the skin and all related cosmetic items from the Item Shop using V-Bucks.

Given the track record of skin and other cosmetic items in-game, it's safe to say that both Levi and Mikasa Ackerman will look just as good as Eren Jaeger does. The community is so confident about this that they've started taking a jab at Levi Ackerman, who also exists in Call of Duty.

Fortnite community roasts Levi Ackerman's skin in Call of Duty (for a second time)

Following the official reveal of the Levi Ackerman skin for Fortnite, for a brief while, the community celebrated this massive 'win'. Fans of Attack on Titan have been waiting for this day for a very long time, and being able to cosplay this trio in-game is a dream come true for many.

While some celebrated the news, others began roasting the Levi Ackerman skin that exists in Call of Duty. It was released in January of 2022, and was met with a lot of criticism within the gaming community. Minutes after the skin was revealed, a meme-fest broke out on the internet.

PlayStation @PlayStation Give your heart, soldier! Attack on Titan crosses with Call of Duty in the Levi Edition Bundle. See the stylish items in action: play.st/33mLYms Give your heart, soldier! Attack on Titan crosses with Call of Duty in the Levi Edition Bundle. See the stylish items in action: play.st/33mLYms https://t.co/SARTqEkYJl

Call of Duty and Fortnite players criticized the developers, stating that it looked nothing like Levi. Although it was later confirmed that the skin was not really Levi Ackerman, but rather operator Daniel Yatsu dressed up as Levi, not everyone seems to have gotten the memo; especially Fortnite players.

As mentioned, soon after the skin was revealed in-game, players began taking to social media to roast Call of Duty's version of Levi once again. Suffice to say, it's still funny even after one year. Here are a few hilarious reactions and comments:

Ceramatype @jWAplayerfan @ShiinaBR Let’s go!! Levi can get justice done after how bad call of duty did him @ShiinaBR Let’s go!! Levi can get justice done after how bad call of duty did him

Tay da don @itsTayDadon That shredder outfit look clean but never forget that @callofduty tried to tell us that this was Levi That shredder outfit look clean but never forget that @callofduty tried to tell us that this was Levi https://t.co/iPtCnxdMCA

Isekaid @IGotIsekaid @love_xuvui @ModernWarzone @CallofDuty If they didn’t promote the bundle as the Levi bundle I promise you ppl wouldn’t be roasting it as much @love_xuvui @ModernWarzone @CallofDuty If they didn’t promote the bundle as the Levi bundle I promise you ppl wouldn’t be roasting it as much

By the looks of things, this memes comparing Levi from Call of Duty to Fortnite will rage on until the skin is released in-game.

How much will the Levi Ackerman Set/Bundle cost in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Shiina @ShiinaBR MIKASA & LEVI (ATTACK ON TITAN) ARE COMING TO FORTNITE ON APRIL 11! MIKASA & LEVI (ATTACK ON TITAN) ARE COMING TO FORTNITE ON APRIL 11! https://t.co/xC9a6YjN82

Similar to the cost of skins from other anime-themed collaborations such as Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, Levi Ackerman should cost somewhere between 1,500 and 2,700 V-Bucks. Given that Attack on Titan is currently all the hype in the world of anime, players will be willing to pay on the higher side to obtain these cosmetics.

That said, Mikasa Ackerman's skin would cost about the same amount as well. It'll also be interesting to see if other characters such as Reiner Braun and Armin Arlelt are added to the collaboration. Alternatively, Epic Games may do another collaboration with Attack on Titan sometime later this year.

This follows the trend of all anime collaborations that have occurred thus far, with My Hero Academia being the only exception. With all that said, the skins should appear in the Item Shop once the update v24.20 goes live on April 11, 2023.

