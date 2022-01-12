Call of Duty: Vanguard's Attack on Titan Levi Edition bundle - Release date, price, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard is has no shortage of content or fun as the game receives different contents and double XP periods from time to time. If the latest news is anything to go by, the game is going to receive its mid-season update quite soon. What's exciting about the entire deal is the collaboration Activision is going to have with Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan has been one of the best selling mangas ever made, with it gaining massive popularity both within and outside Japan. The anime adaptation of the manga has been equally popular, with it currently running its first season. With character skins and weapons from the series coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, it will be exciting news for all the players.

Content from Attack on Titan will be added to the game as part of a DLC that can be bought from the in-game store. With the mid-season update coming very close, here are the complete details of the DLC.

All the details of the upcoming Attack on Titan's Levi bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Attack on Titan's Levi DLC is a bundle of operator skins, charms and weapons which will come at a combined price of 2400 CP or its equivalent price of $20.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer as, according to the official blog post, the Levi Bundle will make it to Call of Duty: Vanguard's in-game store on January 20. With the arrival not very far away, here are some of the standout items players will be able to acquire in the bundle.

Daniel Yatsu gets the Survey Corps skin

Daniel Yatsu will be getting an exclusive skin by which the operator will be able to dress up like Levi and other members of the Survey Corps. The skin has been directly inspired by the dress worn by Levi Ackerman and will be ideal for Call of Duty: Vanguard players looking to lead their teams to victory.

Vanguard players will get a weapon from Attack on Titan

The Titan Piercer blueprint will be available in the bundle, which is exactly the weapon used by the Survey Corps in their fight against the Titans. It remains to be seen if the sword will be as effective in the game as it is in the manga.

Players will also get two legendary weapons blueprints

In addition to Titan Piercer, two assault rifles in the form of Ymir's Curse and Historia will make it into Call of Duty: Vanguard. The two rifles will have contrasting play styles as the Ymir's Curse is ideal for shooting from a distance. It comes with nine attachment slots, near zero horizontal recoil with maximum range and velocity.

Historia, on the other hand, will be great for players who prefer a run-and-gun style of play. It will feature smaller caliber magazines that result in faster firing rates and mobility.

With new finishing moves like Steel Cut, and the Vanguard exclusive Vertical Maneuver, the bundle will be a must pick for any Call of Duty: Vanguard player, especially if they're a fan of Attack on Titan.

