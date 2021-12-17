Call of Duty Vanguard: upcoming Double XP dates and what to expect

Christmas is coming early on Call of Duty: Vanguard and exciting times await both existing and new players who are yet to buy the game.

With the start of the Festive Fervor holiday event, Call of Duty: Vanguard players will have two weeks of fun-filled activities leading up to the new year. The Festive Fervor event has a number of interesting sets of challenges and new missions that will reward players with different items, including weapon blueprints.

Jon @MrDalekJD New "Festive Fervor" Christmas Event revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone!



Zombies getting blessed with tons of new content.... oh wait there's literally nothing coming to Zombies in this 😐 New "Festive Fervor" Christmas Event revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone!Zombies getting blessed with tons of new content.... oh wait there's literally nothing coming to Zombies in this 😐 https://t.co/kPU50b6uCa

To make the festive period even sweeter, Call of Duty: Vanguard players will have not one, but two Double XP periods. These periods are extremely convenient for beginners and veterans alike and are sure to excite the Call of Duty: Vanguard community ahead of the new year.

When are the two Double XP periods of Call of Duty: Vanguard and how can players make the most out of it?

Double XP period 1 - December 16 to December 20

The first Double XP period will be held from December 16-20. For Call of Duty: Vanguard fans, this one might stretch upto December 21 10 AM PST to coincide with the free access period of the game. Between this period, the full experience of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available to all gamers at absolutely no extra cost.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Also per the Raven Warzone Trello board, Double XP/Double Weapon XP/Double Battle Pass XP will be live Dec 16 - 20 and then again Dec 23 - Dec 30. Also per the Raven Warzone Trello board, Double XP/Double Weapon XP/Double Battle Pass XP will be live Dec 16 - 20 and then again Dec 23 - Dec 30. https://t.co/GIbOm85gKX

This is an excellent opportunity for those players who are still unsure about the game to try it out. Any progress they make will carry over if they decide to purchase Call of Duty: Vanguard. The Double XP will levy on normal, battlepass and weapon XP, making progression quicker.

Double XP period 2 - December 23 to December 30

The Second Double XP period will be between December 23 and December 30. This will be another excellent period especially for those Call of Duty: Vanguard players who will buy the game after free access is over. Additionally, Activision has a nice set of goodies as well.

Any player who acquires the Call of Duty: Vanguard before December 31 will receive 10 tier skips and an additional 10% seasonal XP boost for the Battlepass. There will also be some additional rewards, discount bundles and a new set of missions and rewards to make the two Double XP periods extremely rewarding.

Edited by Saman