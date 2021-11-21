Call of Duty Vanguard: Weapon tier list

Call of Duty Vanguard is back with the theme of WWII and brings an arsenal of old-age weapons along with it. These weapons are categorized under different tiers and each tier features weapons that inflict different damage numbers.

In this article, everything regarding weapon tiers will be discussed, and the best weapons for different multiplayer modes will also be suggested.

Weapon tier list in Call of Duty Vanguard

All the weapons in Call of Duty Vanguard are categorized under the following tiers - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, C Tier, and D Tier. Similar to the previous titles, there are a ton of weapons to choose from and each of these have different stats and playstyles.

Players also need to grind a lot to reach the max level of every weapon in order to have an advantage over the rest of the players in the lobby. Thanks to the ongoing Double XP weekend, players will be earning double the experience points to help them level up faster.

All the weapon tiers in Call of Duty Vanguard are listed below:

S Tier

STG-44

MP40

Kar98K

MG42

Volkssturmgewehr

A Tier

PPSH-41

BAR

Sten

Type 11

Machine Pistol

DP27

M1928

Automation

B Tier

Itra Burst

Bren

AS44

Owen Gun

Combat Shotgun

Type 99

3-Line Rifle

M1 Garand

C Tier

Gracey Auto

M1911

Ratt

G-43

NZ-41

SVT

Double Barrel

D Tier

Einhorn Revolving

Top Break

The S Tier category features top-of-the-line weapons in Call of Duty Vanguard. These weapons deal the heaviest damage of all and are the most preferred in the game. The following tiers after the Supreme Tier feature the lesser powerful weapons.

When equipped with proper loadouts and perks, players literally become unstoppable as they dominate over other gamers in the matches. Now that the enhanced Shipment map has also arrived, players have already begun to grind on the map and in the Double XP event.

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest iteration of the long-running military first-person shooter franchise. The game includes both single-player and multiplayer modes and each of these has been received differently by the community.

