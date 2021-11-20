Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment of the decade-long FPS franchise by Activision. The game deals with the events of WW-II, a theme on which the original titles were based. Like its previous titles, the game features both single-player and multiplayer modes.
Similar to 2019’s Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Vanguard has multiple loadouts and perks. This feature allows players to make some of the most powerful weapons and perk combinations, and heavily dominate their enemies.
These loadouts mostly include assault rifles, SMGs, and shotguns. Let's take a look at some of the best loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer.
5 best Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer loadouts currently available in the game
1) Best MP-40 Loadout
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Removed
- Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Rounds
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Kit: Quick
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Perfectionist
This SMG is one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and can melt enemies in an instant in close to medium-range combat.
2) Best STG44 Loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil booster
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Optic: M19 4.0X FLIP
- Stock: Konstanz Tactical
- Barrel: VDD 320MM 02B
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags
- Kit: Fast Melee
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Pressure
The STG44 is one of the best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and is perfectly suited for medium to long-range combat. The easy availability of the gun in the early part of the game, and its ability to inflict high damage, makes it worth the grind.
3) Best NZ-41 Loadout
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Magazine: 303 British 20 Round Fast Mags
- Ammo Type: Frangible
- Kit: Fast Melee
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Proficiency: Discard
This weapon is a combination of the nature of Automaton and speed of MP-40. It can really come in handy as players can start firing even while they're sprinting.
4) Best Automaton Loadout
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Optic: G16 2.5X
- Stock: Anastasia Padded
- Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Frangible
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Proficiency: Spotter
This weapon shoots bullets like a laser. Even though it takes players some time to unlock its attachments, it is a very good weapon choice for long-range combat. Not only does it have high damage stats, but its recoil is comparatively easier to control than other weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
5) Best Type 100 Loadout
- Muzzle: No.3 Rifle Brake
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Optic: G16 2.5X
- Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding
- Magazine: 8MM Nambu 20 Round Mags
- Kit: Fast Melee
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
Equipped with proper loadout, this weapon becomes a beast. It only takes two bullets to pierce through the skulls of enemies.
With the introduction of the first Double XP weekend for Call of Duty: Vanguard, players can now grind for these weapons as much as they want. It is available to the public from November 18 to November 22, 2021.