Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment of the decade-long FPS franchise by Activision. The game deals with the events of WW-II, a theme on which the original titles were based. Like its previous titles, the game features both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Similar to 2019’s Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Vanguard has multiple loadouts and perks. This feature allows players to make some of the most powerful weapons and perk combinations, and heavily dominate their enemies.

These loadouts mostly include assault rifles, SMGs, and shotguns. Let's take a look at some of the best loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer.

5 best Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer loadouts currently available in the game

1) Best MP-40 Loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Removed

Removed Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Krausnick 317MM 04B Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Rounds

7.62 Gorenko 30 Rounds Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Kit: Quick

Quick Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Perfectionist

This SMG is one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and can melt enemies in an instant in close to medium-range combat.

2) Best STG44 Loadout

Muzzle: Recoil booster

Recoil booster Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Optic: M19 4.0X FLIP

M19 4.0X FLIP Stock: Konstanz Tactical

Konstanz Tactical Barrel: VDD 320MM 02B

VDD 320MM 02B Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags Kit: Fast Melee

Fast Melee Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Pressure

The STG44 is one of the best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and is perfectly suited for medium to long-range combat. The easy availability of the gun in the early part of the game, and its ability to inflict high damage, makes it worth the grind.

3) Best NZ-41 Loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: 303 British 20 Round Fast Mags

303 British 20 Round Fast Mags Ammo Type: Frangible

Frangible Kit: Fast Melee

Fast Melee Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Proficiency: Discard

This weapon is a combination of the nature of Automaton and speed of MP-40. It can really come in handy as players can start firing even while they're sprinting.

4) Best Automaton Loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Optic: G16 2.5X

G16 2.5X Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags

6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Frangible

Frangible Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Proficiency: Spotter

This weapon shoots bullets like a laser. Even though it takes players some time to unlock its attachments, it is a very good weapon choice for long-range combat. Not only does it have high damage stats, but its recoil is comparatively easier to control than other weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

5) Best Type 100 Loadout

Muzzle : No.3 Rifle Brake

: No.3 Rifle Brake Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Optic: G16 2.5X

G16 2.5X Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Magazine: 8MM Nambu 20 Round Mags

8MM Nambu 20 Round Mags Kit: Fast Melee

Fast Melee Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Equipped with proper loadout, this weapon becomes a beast. It only takes two bullets to pierce through the skulls of enemies.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the introduction of the first Double XP weekend for Call of Duty: Vanguard, players can now grind for these weapons as much as they want. It is available to the public from November 18 to November 22, 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan