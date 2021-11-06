5 best loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally out, and with its release, players are already searching for the best loadouts to dominate over their opponents. The loadout system in the latest iteration is very similar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Since Call of Duty: Vanguard just got released, there might be some unbalanced weapons, potentially getting buffed or nerfed in the upcoming days. During Vanguard’s open-beta, MP40 caught the attention of gamers as it managed to shred its opponents.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will allow Warzone to use its weapons, similar to Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. The list below will show some of the best loadouts in the game at launch.

Five best Call of Duty: Vanguard loadouts

1) STG 44

STG 44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard claps opponents like anything. This is one of the first assault rifles that’s available when a player starts. It is very powerful but also has a lot of recoil. However, if equipped with proper attachments, this gun will be unstoppable. Here are some of the attachments to enhance the STG44:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Stock: Krausnick S11S Folding

Barrel: Krausnick 220mm Rapid

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Rounds

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Kit: Fully Loaded

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

The gun has been a beast from the alpha and the beta days. The true potential gets unlocked as it ranks up, and players are going to love this weapon.

2) MP40

The SMG, having the ability to melt opponents like cheese, is one of the best primary guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It’s also one of the first SMGs in the game, and if an ample amount of time is spent on this, MP40 can turn out to be a real monster. These are some of the attachments that will come in handy:

Muzzle: Marauder Flash Hider

Underbarrel: Smle Pistol Grip

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 32 Rounds

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Kit: Fully Loaded

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Proficiency: Unmarked

3) ITRA Burst

This is a burst assault rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and in proper hands, it will pop off opponents' heads in an instant. The player has to decide when and where to use these kinds of guns as it’s a personal preference. Here are some of the enhancements that can make the gun a beast:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Stock: Botti SSI Skeletal

Barrel: Imerito 180mm 02BI

Magazine: .303 British 32 Rounds

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Kit: Fully Loaded

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Hardscope

4) M1928 (Tommy Gun)

The famous Tommy Gun does not need any special introduction in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It used to be a staple gun from the World at War days and has a good rate of fire. Especially when equipped with 50 round drums, close-range fights will be a breeze. Here are some of the recommended enhancements:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Stock: Chariot Marksman

Barrel: CGC 14.5” Shrouded

Magazine: 90mm 50 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Kit: Fully Loaded

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

5) Sten

Sten is another SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard, mostly suited for aggressive gameplay. This weapon offers a high rate of fire and DPS in close-range fights and can easily shred opponents. Equipped with proper perks, Sten can prove to be quite lethal. Here are some of the recommended enhancements:

Muzzle: Strife Compensator

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Stock: Gawain Para

Barrel: Hockenson 174mm B11S

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 32 Rounds

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Kit: Fully Loaded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Proficiency: Momentum

Equipping the proper perks is as essential as equipping enhanced weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, as it helps define the player's gameplay. Perks like Ghost, Radar, a secondary Machine pistol, Stim, and Armor can help gain that extra advantage over the opponent.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

