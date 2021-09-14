All weapon attachments for Vanguard explained

The gunsmith in Call of Duty has always been an indulging experience for players. CoD Vanguard allows players to customize their weapons in whatever way they like. There can be numerous custom builds for each weapon. Vanguard will feature 10 attachment types for each weapon, which will, in turn, grant unparalleled liberty and options to players.

With the new Call of Duty Vanguard this year, the gunsmith is getting a massive upgrade and overhaul. The first week of the Vanguard Beta showcased several weapons coming to the full game, launching on November 5. The list of attachments is enormous. However, players can only level up a weapon to level 30 in the Beta. The custom loadout remains the same as the previous year's CoD and includes a primary weapon, a secondary weapon, three perks, lethal and tactical equipment.

The Vanguard Beta in itself features a whopping “100,000+ possible Custom Loadout combination.” The statistics for every single attachment are shown in detail within the gunsmith for an immersive insight. Apart from the attachments, the gunsmith also includes other customization options like camouflage, charm, optic reticle, and weapon blueprints.

The 10 types of attachment in Vanguard

Gunsmith for the KAR98K in Vanguard (Image via Activision)

MUZZLE – The muzzle is attached to the front of a weapon. It is designed to grant various strengths and upgrade the weapon according to its characteristics. These strengths can include recoil control, silencing, fire rate boost, and more.

UNDERBARREL – As the name suggests, this attachment is equipped beneath the barrel of a weapon. It generally provides stability to the weapon in various ways and improves accuracy. Bayonet can also be equipped in Vanguard as an underbarrel.

BARREL – The barrel is the most important attachment of a weapon and can determine its complete behavior. The changes offered by the barrel include damage range, bullet velocity, recoil, movement, aim down sight speed, and other changes. Players can even turn an AR into an SMG using this attachment type in Vanguard. That’s how crucial it is.

MAGAZINE – Players will get an option to modify their weapon magazine capacity, damage, bullet caliber, penetration, fire rate, and more features with this particular attachment.

AMMO TYPE – Besides changing the magazine's features, players can also change the ammunition's properties. The ammo type can be selected to enhance bullet velocity via Lengthened, armor penetration via FMJ, and several other tweaks.

OPTIC – The iron sight of a weapon may or may not be suited for a player. The optic attachment overcomes this downside and allows players to equip with various zoom levels and styles. This will improve visibility and target acquisition across different ranges.

REAR GRIP – The grip is attached to the rear end of the weapon where it’s held. It helps determine and change minor yet effective weapon statistics like recoil control, mobility, and aim down sight speed.

STOCK – The buttstock, or simply the stock, can be equipped to alter mobility, recoil control, and other similar aspects.

PROFICIENCY – This is a “mini-Perk” in Vanguard and includes options such as Sleight of Hand for faster reload and more.

KIT – The second “mini-Perk” includes Fully Loaded for maximum starting ammo, Fast Melee for quick melee speed, etc.

Vanguard Beta is live! 💥



The latest intel drop on our blog breaks down:

➡️ Playable Content available in Weekend 1

➡️ Changes from Alpha to Beta

➡️ Ways you can deliver feedback



Check it out 👇 https://t.co/BqJZlpa6Ku — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 10, 2021

These 10 attachment types contain several different attachments within themselves. Some weapons in Vanguard feature more than 80 attachments to choose from. CoD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War allowed players to equip a maximum of five attachments for a weapon build. However, Vanguard will allow players to equip up to 10 attachments, one from each type, for a custom weapon loadout and class setup.

