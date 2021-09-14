How to get the Rat-A-Tat weapon blueprint in Vanguard 

s

Anyone who plays enough of Call of Duty: Vanguard can earn a Rat-A-Tat weapon blueprint, but it won't be given out to just any beta player. There's a threshold that needs to be reached in order to earn the Rat-A-Tat blueprint.

The requirement for getting the Rat-A-Tat weapon blueprint in the Call of Duty: Vanguard is fairly simple. Players need to reach level 20 in the Vanguard beta to qualify for the blueprint, and that will certainly take some time.

However, if players sink a day or two into the Vanguard beta, they'll be able to reach level 20 in no time.

Rat-A-Tat weapon blueprint details and Call of Duty: Vanguard beta times

Players may be wondering what they get after earning the Rat-A-Tat weapon blueprint in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It's already confirmed as an assault rifle blueprint that can be equipped easily in a loadout.

More specifically, the Rat-A-Tat is a blueprint for the STG44 based on the pictures that have already been released. Considering the STG44 is already one of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it's certainly a worthwhile reward to work towards in the beta. The assault rifle takes down enemies fast and is unlocked early on in the leveling system.

Of course, players need to be able to join the Vanguard beta and play before they can earn the Rat-A-Tat blueprint at level 20. Weekend one ran from September 10-13 and was exclusive to early access owners on PlayStation alone. However, the times will broaden in the upcoming wave.

Starting on September 16-17, early access players for Battle.net and Xbox will be able to jump in with PlayStation's open beta users. The entire beta event won't be open to everyone until September 18, as that is when all platforms will have the chance to try out Vanguard.

After that, the entire beta phase will end on September 20, which gives players just under a week to earn the Rat-A-Tat blueprint in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

