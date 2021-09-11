How Suppression works in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is a game that will build on the mechanics that Modern Warfare introduced and go even further with features such as suppression in the new title.

Both games share the same base engine and many of the same mechanics, but Call of Duty: Vanguard aims to add even more cogs to the machine for players to tinker with.

The idea of a suppression mechanic in Call of Duty is relatively new. Modern Warfare has similar mechanics, such as the high hit flinch or perks that cause enemies to slow down when hit. However, suppression itself has always been absent.

Combat Pacing is another new feature in Vanguard (Image via Activision)

So, what exactly will suppression bring to the table? Well, when players in Call of Duty: Vanguard shoot at an enemy, the bullets flying near them will theoretically slow down the enemy player.

As more bullets fly from different players, the more intense the suppression mechanic becomes. Multiple users firing light machine guns will cause some severe suppression against enemy teams.

Suppression mechanics are not new to shooters, and they are even fairly common in World War 2 themed games. Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 1 especially are games where too much enemy fire would cause the screen to blur and weapons to shake. It made shooting back at enemy fire far more dangerous, and it added to the time period.

With any luck, though, Call of Duty: Vanguard should have some counters in place for the suppression mechanics. Sledgehammer Games has already outlined some of them, and the upcoming beta will display how effective they are.

How to work around the suppression mechanic in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The introduction of a suppression mechanic in Call of Duty was going to be controversial, and if done wrong, it could seriously affect the way weapons work in Vanguard.

For now, there are some counters in place that gamers can look towards to negate the mechanic. One of them is simply the cover mechanics.

In Modern Warfare, there was only mounting, which may also help in this case. But now, there is blind firing that players can use while also moving back and forth. It offers counterplay to the suppression.

On top of that, a perk called Low Profile will negate Piercing Vision and take away the ability to see injured enemy players through walls. For a weapon proficiency perk, users can use Steady to lower the effects of suppression.

Also Read

Depending on how the beta goes, suppression in Call of Duty: Vanguard may see some changes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer