Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer hands-on: All about the game modes and how it performs

Call of Duty’s latest title Vanguard makes players experience a critical moment in history: WWII. The game also features famous weapons of that era and a gloomy environment.

Just like every other Call of Duty, Activision’s latest title Vanguard will feature a story mode, along with a multiplayer option. The multiplayer in Call of Duty: Vanguard is similar to that of previous titles but features weapons and the atmosphere of the WWII era.

On 4 September 2021, Sportskeeda Esports’ Amlan “M4DM4N” Roy got an early hands-on experience of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Multiplayer via Activision. Here's what stood out and what players can expect when the game officially launches.

Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer game mode preview

In the Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer preview, players were given access to various game modes on different maps.

Tactical Patrol on map Red Star (Screengrab from COD: Vanguard early multiplayer build)

About the game modes as known from COD: Vanguard MP preview:

Tactical Patrol: The new Tactical Patrol game mode takes the players in a 6v6 situation. In this, players are supposed to take control of a moving capture zone, which was earlier stationary in Domination game mode. The first team to reach the score limit of 200 wins the match.

The new Tactical Patrol game mode takes the players in a 6v6 situation. In this, players are supposed to take control of a moving capture zone, which was earlier stationary in Domination game mode. The first team to reach the score limit of 200 wins the match. Tactical Team Deathmatch: In the Tactical Team Deathmatch, the rules remain the same. The first team to reach a total of 200 player eliminations wins the match.

In the Tactical Team Deathmatch, the rules remain the same. The first team to reach a total of 200 player eliminations wins the match. Tactical Domination: The Domination game mode pushes the players in a 6v6 match with three static capture zones denoted by A, B, and C. The team to capture most zones and hold them with a final score of 200 wins the game.

The Domination game mode pushes the players in a 6v6 match with three static capture zones denoted by A, B, and C. The team to capture most zones and hold them with a final score of 200 wins the game. Tactical Kill Confirmed: Kill Confirmed game mode is similar to deathmatch, however, players need to confirm their kills by collecting dog tags. When played in a 6v6 mode, the players need to reach a combined score of 100 to clinch victory.

Kill Confirmed game mode is similar to deathmatch, however, players need to confirm their kills by collecting dog tags. When played in a 6v6 mode, the players need to reach a combined score of 100 to clinch victory. Blitz Patrol: The blitz lobby for Call of Duty: Vanguard provides the players with a high-action stage that can contain 48 participants. All of them have to rush and take hold of the moving capture zone and score a total of 200 points to win the game.

The blitz lobby for Call of Duty: Vanguard provides the players with a high-action stage that can contain 48 participants. All of them have to rush and take hold of the moving capture zone and score a total of 200 points to win the game. Blitz Team Deathmatch: Blitz deathmatch also provides a lobby of a maximum of 48 players. With the increase of player population in a deathmatch, the match can only last for few minutes making it fast and fun. To win in this game mode, players have to reach a combined score of 150 eliminations.

All the aforementioned game modes were played on four different maps: Gavutu, Hotel Royale, Red Star, and Eagle’s Nest.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer performance

All the data mentioned in this article is taken from these specifications:

PC specification of test bench

CPU : Ryzen 5 3600 4.2 Ghz

: Ryzen 5 3600 4.2 Ghz GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2060 Super

Gigabyte RTX 2060 Super RAM: XPG D60G 8x2 DDR4

XPG D60G 8x2 DDR4 HDD: 2TB 7200RPM WD Blue

2TB 7200RPM WD Blue Motherboard: Gigabyte B450 Aorus Elite

Gigabyte B450 Aorus Elite Monitor: LG Ultragear 27GN750 (Set at 240Hz)

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer alpha build was played on Medium preset settings and ran on an average of 120 FPS. The hit registration of the multiplayer was just as satisfying as in previous iterations of Call of Duty.

The game was fluid throughout various terrains and provided a great multiplayer experience using the same game engine as that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

