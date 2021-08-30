Call of Duty: Vanguard gunsmith leak shows weapon with 84 attachments

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha was well received by the gaming community. The PlayStation exclusive experience featured a new game mode called Champion Hill.

Although players didn’t get a look at the new gunsmith mechanics, data-miners have leaked some crucial information on it.

The gunsmith in Vanguard will be an enhanced version of the previous COD games. According to leakers ‘TheGhostofMW’ and ‘TheMW2Ghost’, the new title developed by Sledgehammer Games has a vast and detailed gunsmith. For example, the maximum level of the STG44 is a staggering 71. The STG44 also has a total of 80+ attachments, which is an enormous amount.

I typed them all up with each level that you unlock them and this seems to be a list of all Weapon Attachments and Weapon Perks in #Vanguard.



Please note: all names and attachments are obviously subject to change, not make it to the final game, or more could be added, etc.

Furthermore, the BAR’s 71, Thompson’s 60 and the Revolving Shotgun’s 71 maximum level shows players the sheer scale of customization that can be done. The combinations and possibilities will be endless. But the Vanguard developers will have to make sure that these attachments are not worthless.

Each attachment should count in Vanguard

COD Warzone also has a plethora of attachments that can be equipped on each weapon. However, players only tend to use a few selected attachments that work best in the game. Only time will tell if the attachments in Vanguard are properly implemented and don't become redundant.

The gunsmith in Vanguard will also show a detailed increment and decrement of statistics for each attachment similar to the Black Ops Cold War. Changing an attachment will change four major aspects of the weapon, i.e., firepower, speed, accuracy and ammo. There are a total of 22 individual statistics falling under these major stats.

Raw stats for the Revolving Shotgun /Shotgun Delta #Vanguard



Note: a brand new attachment that wasn't listed in the previous STG attachment list. pic.twitter.com/KKcBkshi59 — dude trust me (@TheGhostOfMW) August 29, 2021

Firepower will include damage, effective damage range, fire rate, bullet velocity, vehicle damage and similar aspects of the weapon. At the same time, speed will determine the movement speed, sprint to fire time, ADS time and more.

As the name suggests, accuracy controls the recoil, idle sway, hipfire accuracy and flinch resistance. Finally, ammo will overlook the characteristics of the weapon like reload quickness, ammo capacity, starting ammo, magazine capacity, and some new stats such as penetration and concealment.

Vanguard's custom loadout is the same as in last year's Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

This extensive number of attachments along with the various perks opens up several customization options. If the enemy is using armor, players can equip armor-piercing rounds on their weapon. The enemy camping behind a wall or mounting on an object can be killed if the player has a gun with FMJ rounds equipped.

The new Call of Duty: Vanguard is coming to all platforms on November 5. There will be an open beta starting September 16, after the worldwide September 7 multiplayer reveal. Players can already pre-order the game to receive exclusive rewards.

