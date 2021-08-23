How to get Call of Duty: Vanguard beta access- Start date, procedure and other details

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to be released on 5 November 2021. Developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision, Call of Duty: Vanguard will set the pace for the future of the Call of Duty franchise, taking over the reins from Black Ops Cold War.

Activision has announced that the beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard will be open to the public, and anyone with the codes can play the beta and get first-hand experience of the next-gen Call of Duty title.

The dates for the beta gameplay have been officially announced. The worldwide multiplayer reveal will take place on 7 September 2020. The beta gameplay will start shortly after. Below are the dates as mentioned in the official announcement:

PlayStation - September 10 to September 13

Xbox and Battlenet - September 16 to September 17

Open beta - September 18 to September 20

The open beta days are for all platforms and, therefore, players will be able to check out cross-play on those dates.

Apart from Sledgehammer Games, other studios like Treyarch and Raven Software are also pitching in to develop Call of Duty: Vanguard. This ensemble should help Activision repair the image of the COD franchise, which was severely marred by lack of attention and hackers on Warzone.

How to get beta codes for Call of Duty: Vanguard

The easiest way to get beta codes is to pre-order the game. Every individual who pre-orders the digital edition of the game will get a chance to check out the open beta. This is for all variants of the digital edition: Standard, Cross-Gen or Ultimate Digital Edition.

Furthermore, a few more codes are being given out through lucky draws. This is being done by private accounts on Twitter.

UPDATE: We have around 18 now… again, thank you to those that sent your spare ones in, it’s going to help others access the #Vanguard beta when we give them away! — Call of Duty Vanguard (@CODWW2Vanguard) August 23, 2021

Fans will have to scout through Call of Duty: Vanguard beta posts on the social media platform and try their hand at getting a beta code for the upcoming Call of Duty title. However, these sources are not verified and might result in harmful scams. It is best to simply purchase a digital edition and wait for the public beta to open.

