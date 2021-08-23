Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard free alpha

A free alpha for Call of Duty: Vanguard is arriving this weekend to PlayStation. The free alpha will feature Champion Hill, the new multiplayer mode coming to the Call of Duty franchise.

From August 27 at 10 am PT to August 29 at 10 am PT, every single PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owner will be able to participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation alpha. Just like with the Black Ops Cold War, PlayStation owners will be able to get their hands on the new COD title before its release.

📢Incoming #Vanguard Alpha Intel📢



Get the latest on Champion Hill, pre-load and more here:



➡️https://t.co/flALfD1eew pic.twitter.com/NGzAroxQVC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 22, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard free PlayStation alpha will feature the new Champion Hill mode

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha will grant PlayStation owners access to some of their newer innovations with the game. This, in turn, helps them polish and finetune the game’s Multiplayer before its upcoming beta and launch.

For example, players will be able to explore reactive environments across the four maps within Champion Hill, breaking destructible barriers, doors, and other obstructions to create new sightlines or catch a would-be camper by surprise.

Mark your calendars for the #Vanguard Worldwide Multiplayer Reveal and BETA!



📅 Sept 7 ➡️ MP Reveal

📅 Sept 10-13 ➡️ Weekend One

📅 Sept 16-20 ➡️ Weekend Two pic.twitter.com/nhGxSUhe7M — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 22, 2021

In the alpha, players can modify some of the game’s armaments with up to ten attachments.

Alpha participants can also put themselves in the shoes of the four main characters of Call of Duty: Vanguard — Lucas Riggs, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, and Arthur Kingsley — as Operators and experience tactical fast-paced Multiplayer gameplay in Champion Hill.

The preload for Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha begins on August 23 at 3 am PT ahead of the alpha’s scheduled launch on August 27 at 10 am PT.

Those with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War installed can access the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha through the main menu following the download.

Selecting the Alpha menu blade within any of those released game’s menus — to the far left of the main menu screen — will bring them to the alpha to jump in and play if they have already downloaded, or redirect them to its download page on the PS Store.

All alpha participants get a Calling Card and an Emblem, accessible in Call of Duty: Vanguard upon its release — as well as Warzone following the integration of Vanguard — for being early adopters of the new title.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net.

Edited by Ravi Iyer