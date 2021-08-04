Call of Duty 'Vanguard' confirmed as a cross-gen title, Activision promises "familiar setting"

Call of Duty as a franchise has seen new entries hit shelves every single year since 2005, and 2021 is no exception. Following hot on the heels of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Vanguard (unofficial title) has been confirmed as Activision's next entry to the franchise. During Activision Blizzard’s earnings call recently, president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre confirmed that the game is on track for a Q4 2021 release.

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard so far

After dropping a teaser for Call of Duty Vanguard in Warzone's Season 5 trailer, Activision has outright confirmed a few details regarding the game in the earnings call.

“Our teams remain hard at work on the next new premium Call of Duty release, planned for the fourth quarter, from a setting that our fans know and love to an incredible amount of content in development, including an extensive live ops schedule, we believe this release will be incredibly well received." - Daniel Alegre

The game has been confirmed as a cross-gen title that will launch on the PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. Doubling down on the strategy introduced after Black Ops Cold War, Activision plans to continue integrating newer Call of Duty titles into Warzone.

Developer Sledgehammer Games has been confirmed as the primary development team working on the title. This marks Sledgehammer Games' first independent Call of Duty title since 2017's Call of Duty: WWII.

“In addition to launching a great seamless experience for both current and next-gen console players, we are focused on continuing to integrate Warzone and engaging our direct relationship with our player base through even deeper content integration between the premium and free experiences and substantial innovation coming within Warzone itself." - Daniel Alegre

Call of Duty Vanguard is expected to be set in the European and Pacific theaters of World War II, with an emphasis on the origins of the modern day Allied Special Forces.

The reveal is expected to take place through an in-game event in Warzone, much like Black Ops Cold War's reveal. A new map is also expected to drop in Warzone to commemorate the launch of Vanguard in Q4 2021.

Edited by Sabine Algur