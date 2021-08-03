Warzone hackers show off unreleased Zombies Aether camos in Verdansk

Warzone and hackers have become synonymous, and legit Warzone players seem to have accepted the presence of hackers in every lobby to be an every day normal. Call of Duty: Warzone has been entertaining hackers for a very long time. The only reason behind this mishap is the non-existence of any anti-cheat in Warzone.

Warzone hackers have developed every possible cheat required for them to win matches with minimal effort. However, new hacks seem to have arrived that are making legit players rage even more. It seems Warzone hackers have acquired skins for weapons that are not even in the game.

Treyarch promised players Dark Aether camos in Warzone when the Black Ops Cold War title was released back in November 2020. However, there is no sign of those camos in Verdansk to date. While players wait for its launch, hackers are running around with Dark Aether camos in Warzone and players cannot keep calm about it.

What is Dark Aether camo in COD Warzone?

Dark Aether is a completionist camo in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. It is the zombie mode equivalent of the Dark Matter Ultra camo in multiplayer. As it is a completionist camo, it is very difficult to unlock and the grind to unlock it takes enormous amounts of time.

You can't use the dark Aether camo on Warzone pic.twitter.com/ymsygn8xAE — Tyler (@limerx_) December 16, 2020

To unlock Dark Aether in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, players need to unlock the Plague Diamond camo for every weapon class. After unlocking Dark Aether camo, players will be awarded 7500 XP, a mastery sticker and emblem, along with the Dark Aether calling card.

This camo is unavailable in Warzone at the moment and players have been asking for it ever since Zombies was released in Black Ops Cold War. Dataminers have leaked that this camo is available in the game files, which means they will be added to Warzone sometime in the future. So while players wait for its release, hackers are already using it in the game.

Cheaters Managed to get Zombies Camos in the Game before the Devs?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wcQgsplord — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) August 3, 2021

Season 5 of COD Warzone is almost here and players will be expecting Activision to step up their intolerance toward hackers as Season 4 proved to be a messy experience for most players in Verdansk.

Edited by Sabine Algur