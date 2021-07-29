AI programmer showcases console cheats for Warzone made in 5 hours

Call of Duty: Warzone is in a messy state at the moment as players encounter hackers in every lobby, with aim-bots and wall-hacks. While Raven Software and Activision advertise that they do not tolerate cheating in Warzone, little is being done to tackle the situation in Verdansk.

Developers banned over a million accounts to date with their periodic ban waves. However, hackers can create another account and hop into the game with the same cheats. This ultimately does not reduce the number of cheaters in Warzone, and unfortunately, that number is only increasing.

Warzone players have been crying out loud on social media platforms for Activision to install an anti-cheat to stop the audacious cheaters in Warzone. However, there has been no appropriate response on that front. The only reason behind this occurrence is the lack of a working anti-cheat. However, players are reporting hackers streaming live on Twitch with no consequences.

"Sjas0a32" posted a video on Twitter where he showcased some hacks using machine learning. This user wrote down the codes for the cheats himself, not intending to hack but to show how easy it is to write down aim-bot codes with AI. In the post, he claimed he would not share the code and that it took him five hours to get it to work.

I created and trained the image recognition AI in 5 hours. It can recognize the COD opponents. This means that there will soon be console cheats :/, such one @Activision removed lately. Of course I wont make a cheat / share the source code. Lets Fight the Cheaters! @AntiCheatPD pic.twitter.com/Khl6ZGH0kd — Sjas0a32 (@sjas0a32) July 27, 2021

This player used image recognition AI and confirmed that console cheats are a reality in Call of Duty multiplayer or Warzone.

Anti-Cheat PD confirms that AI console hacks are yet to gain ground in Warzone

Twitter account AntiCheat Police Department has also provided their two cents on the issue. According to them, these AI hacks are not worth it and are less powerful than people might think. Console makers like Microsoft and PlayStation have enough security in line to tackle these cheats.

Microsoft and sony have full control over what input is allowed to the controller it doesnt take a rocket scientist to block input from spoofed input or enable some kind of tpm like chips within the controller for the next generation of consoles there is so many ways to stop this — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 28, 2021

However, there are concerns among players that anyone can create something game-breaking in five hours. Warzone players have no respite from hackers in every lobby. These cheaters are using intelligent cheats designed to fool the system and evade bans.

Also Read: "We get buried behind Roblox and Minecraft": Dr Disrespect unhappy with underperforming streams on YouTube

Edited by Srijan Sen