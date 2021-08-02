COD Warzone Season 5 release date, map changes and new weapons

COD Warzone is getting ready to welcome Season 5 as Season 4 Reloaded comes to an end. Players can expect a huge content drop as Warzone continues with the Stitch story arc and tries to adapt to the future of the title.

“This is Wraith... the Verdansk tests are looking good."



After the destruction of the Jumpseat satellite constellation, critical data stolen from Yamantau is passed to an Operator with the unique skills to execute Stitch's endgame.



The countdown to Season Five begins. pic.twitter.com/BL7dtwdTCI — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 29, 2021

Season 5 may very well be the last season of the Black Ops Cold War and therefore even Warzone's collaboration with the paid title will come to an end.

Similar to last year, when Warzone shifted bases from Modern Warfare 2019 to Black Ops Cold War, the free-to-play Battle Royale will be ready to merge with the upcoming COD Vanguard by Sledgehammer Games.

Therefore, with the Cold War theme expiring, players can hope to see changes take over Verdansk as COD Vanguard is rumored to be set during World War II. Verdansk is currently on the 1984 timeline, which is over four decades after WWII. Therefore, map changes are imminent in Warzone.

When will Warzone Season 5 begin?

According to the Battle Pass that ends on August 9, Season 5 should begin shortly after. August 11 is the most probable date as most large Warzone updates usually come out on Wednesdays.

Season 5 will see the launch of new weapons and new Operators, which players can unlock from grinding the Battle Pass. There might also be new POIs in Warzone, keeping with the theme of the season.

Season 5 Reloaded, which will be a mid-season update, might bring the actual map changes to hype up the release of the next Call of Duty title. Players can expect something similar to the nuke event to take place in Warzone.

COD: Vanguard reveal when? An Infinity Ward engine #Warzone map set in the Pacific Theatre sounds glorious to me — Casual (@CasualCanadaGG) July 26, 2021

The release of the new Call of Duty title might also spell the end of Verdansk. While this has not been confirmed, this is an oppurtuned moment for Activision to deliver a new map that the majority of the Warzone community has been asking for a long time.

However, its best Activision and Raven Software focus on adding an anti-cheat with the new title as the first year of Warzone has been marred by hackers running amok in every lobby.

