Champion Hill is a new entry to Call of Duty: Vanguard featuring tournament-style arena play

Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature a new game mode known as Champion Hill.

The Call of Duty franchise is known for its wide number of game modes that have inspired several other games as well. The modes include Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Hardpoint, Free-for-All, Kill Confirmed and Domination. All of these modes are quite popular in the community and always have players available.

However, it seems like Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to introduce a completely new kind of game mode, which will take players to an arena.

Champion Hill will feature head-to-head matches between squads in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The latest game mode Champion Hill is going to feel like a tournament. Amongst tournament-styled modes, Hardpoint and Search and Destroy are the most popular. However, in both of those modes, a full team of players are pitted against each other with not enough options.

In Champion Hill, on the other hand, players can jump in to play solo in a 1v1 fashion. However, if they wish to play in a squad, they will have the option to play 2v2 or 3v3 matches. The game mode is described to be fast and frenetic, and the last squad standing will win in the end. The mode will include four maps whose details have not yet been revealed.

According to Sledgehammer games,

“The fast and frenetic Champion Hill mode features a series of tournament style head-to-head matches, where players can play solo (1v1) or squad up in duos (2v2) and trios (3v3) to battle it out in an arena consisting of four maps to be the last squad standing”

The objective of Champion Hill in Call of Duty: Vanguard has also not been mentioned. Players will need to await further news on this from the developer.

