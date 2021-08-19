Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to have a standard six-hour campaign featuring a very immersive story

The campaign is crucial to the success of any Call of Duty title.

One of the key features that makes Call of Duty different from every other FPS game is its deeply immersive story. Since Call of Duty’s first inception, the franchise has managed to develop a profound and interconnected narrative.

This is what keeps players coming back to COD on a yearly basis. Amongst the two main storylines that the franchise features, Black Ops and Modern Warfare are probably the biggest in terms of scale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will also feature a campaign, even though it is not going to be connected to anything else that Sledgehammer has done.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s four-person campaign should be at least six hours long

The narrative of Call of Duty: Vanguard's campaign will follow the perspective of four different personalities: Arthur Kingsley, Polina Petrova, Lucas Rigs and Wade. All four of them will have unique storylines, but the final length of the campaign will still be the same as other titles.

The campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) lasted for around six hours. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, on the other hand, had a comparatively shorter four-hour campaign, much to the dismay of the players who felt the story was rushed.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 did not have a campaign and, therefore, players expected a lot more from Cold War. However, the extremely short story definitely left players hungry for more, and it seems Vanguard is going to deliver on their needs. The upcoming title will have a six-hour campaign.

According to David Swenson, the campaign creative director at Sledgehammer Games,

“The campaign will be one story that features all four protagonists. The length of the campaign is dependent on how people like to play, but the length of the game is in line with other Call of Duty campaigns that we’ve shipped in the past. ”

It is not clear whether rushing through the campaign will reduce its length. However, if it is similar to the other COD titles, then a meticulous approach would be required, which should only increase the length of the game rather than decrease it.

