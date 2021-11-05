Call of Duty: Vanguard officially released — Campaign length, PC requirements, file size, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest iteration from Activision, was finally released worldwide and is the eighteenth installment in the Call of Duty franchise. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the game is based on the events of the Second World War, a theme that set the tone for the original titles.

Call of Duty: Vanguard comes out at the same time globally but differs in local times. Here are the unlock times: 9:30 am IST/12 am EDT/4 am GMT/5 am CET/4 am GMT.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for all the mainstream gaming devices, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net launcher.

All details about Call of Duty: Vanguard

Campaign length

In recent years, campaigns in COD haven’t been that long. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had campaign lengths of around 5 hours and 7 hours, respectively.

Call of Duty: Vanguard won’t be different either. It consists of nine missions, and each one will be approximately 30 to 45 minutes long.

Doing the math, the story mode of this title will be over in a matter of 7 hours if everything is completed in optimal time. Ultimately, it will depend on how long the player will take to complete the main and side missions.

Apart from the campaign, Call of Duty: Vanguard offers other content like competitive multiplayer that includes multiple modes and maps and the return of the Zombies mode, allowing gamers to battle through the undead to stay alive.

PC requirements

Call of Duty: Vanguard requires decent hardware to run at respectable frame rates. Here are the different hardware requirements for the title:

CPU

Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM

Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Storage space

Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

GPU

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Recommended NVIDIA/AMD drivers

NVIDIA: 472.12

AMD: 21.9.1

File size

The file size for Call of Duty: Vanguard is 61 GB at launch. Without the campaign, multiplayer, and zombie game modes, it will constitute 36 GB of space.

Those numbers will eventually climb when regular patch updates are provided and a new map for Warzone gets implemented.

The file sizes for the consoles are given below:

PlayStation 5: 64.13 GB download/89.84 GB space required

PlayStation 4: 54.65 GB download/93.12 GB space required

Xbox Series X|S: 61 GB download/61 GB space required

Xbox One: 56.6 GB download/56.6 GB space required

Different editions, integration with Warzone, Battle Pass progression, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard will have two distinct editions for PC: Standard Edition ($59.99) and Ultimate Edition ($99.99). The latter will include the following:

Task Force One Pack (3 Operator Skins and 3 Weapon Blueprints with Tracer Rounds)

Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips)

5 hours of 2XP

Warzone will be integrated with Call of Duty: Vanguard from day one, and the Battle Pass progression will be shared between the two structures. This will help the players complete the Battle Pass at a steady rate, allowing them to enjoy all the modes offered by the game.

