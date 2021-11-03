5 things to know before playing Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to be the latest iteration by Sledgehammer Games, taking the franchise back to the Second World War era, in which the original titles were based.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is developed on the same engine as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game will feature a vast arsenal involving in-depth customization, new maps, and new game modes. The series is very versatile as it featured several other themes like Cold War, futuristic worlds, and even outer space.

Activision will bring a full year of content with Call of Duty: Vanguard, right from season one across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Five things to know before playing Call of Duty: Vanguard

1) About the Series

Call of Duty started in 2003 as a first-person shooter franchise and has been following the same formula since then. In the initial years, the primary focus of the game revolved around the World War II theme and its events but later on deviated to various other concepts. Different developers started getting involved gradually, bringing variety to the franchise.

Some of the most superhit titles in the franchise include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2007), Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010), and Call of Duty: Ghosts (2013). The Modern Warfare series was rebooted in 2019 followed by a battle royale mode, “Warzone”, achieving a similar success worldwide.

2) Setting of the game

Call of Duty: Vanguard is returning to its roots, focusing on the theme of World War II. The storyline will feature special forces facing an emerging threat at the end of the second world war across multiple parts of the globe.

The gameplay mechanics will be similar to that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Players would be able to mount weapons on flat surfaces and interact with different parts of the environment. New features like destructible environment, blind fire, and discovering new paths to complete objectives are also going to be implemented.

3) Engine

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been developed on an upgraded version of the IW 8.0 engine, the same engine that powered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Visuals will involve improved volumetric lighting and advanced photogrammetry. The destructible environment will feature photorealistic graphic details and textures that react to different bullet impacts.

4) Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature 20 multiplayer maps at launch. One of the main reasons for including several maps is the non-inclusion of big team modes like Ground War and Fireteam from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, respectively.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



begins a massive year of all the new Call of Duty content. We’re dropping everything you need to know about launch and the road to Season One: Welcome to #CODSZN ! 🙌 #Vanguard begins a massive year of all the new Call of Duty content. We’re dropping everything you need to know about launch and the road to Season One: bit.ly/CODVGRoadmap Welcome to #CODSZN! 🙌#Vanguard begins a massive year of all the new Call of Duty content. We’re dropping everything you need to know about launch and the road to Season One: bit.ly/CODVGRoadmap https://t.co/ChR1XhIwR3

16 of the 20 maps will follow a traditional 6v6 multiplayer structure, while the remaining four maps will introduce a new mode called “Champion Hill”, inspired by the 2v2 mode from Modern Warfare.

5) Integration with Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be fully integrated with Warzone from day 1, allowing players to share their Battle Pass progress between the two separate entities. A new map will be coming with Vanguard for Warzone, perfectly suited for the theme of World War 2.

Considering the franchise's history, an option to choose between the maps is improbable to get implemented.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season One kicks off Dec. 2 and #Vanguard owners unlock 24-Hour Exclusive First Play Access on the new Warzone Pacific map Caldera. Open access begins on Dec. 3. Season One kicks off Dec. 2 and #Vanguard owners unlock 24-Hour Exclusive First Play Access on the new Warzone Pacific map Caldera. Open access begins on Dec. 3. https://t.co/oYvygcESpM

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

