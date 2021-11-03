What time and date does Call of Duty: Vanguard release for PC and consoles?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is taking the series back to World War 2. The newest entry into the franchise will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 5, 2021. Gamers can now preload the title on all of the above platforms.

Call of Duty: Vanguard marks a return to the series by developer Sledgehammer Games, whose previous title in the franchise was 2017's Call of Duty: WWII.

Call of Duty: Vanguard release date for consoles and PC

As per official word from the developer, Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to launch on November 5, 2021 for the majority of the world. However, some players might be able to get their hands on the game a day earlier, on November 4, 2021. This is simply due to the timezone difference at launch.

Those getting to open up Call of Duty: Vanguard early are the ones purchasing the game on PC. For console users, the launch will strictly be on November 5 unless they somehow acquire a physical copy early.

Call of Duty: Vanguard release times for consoles and PC

Console players will be able to launch Call of Duty: Vanguard at midnight local time. That means the game will open up at different times across the world for those on PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Those on PC will benefit from a global release. Anyone purchasing Call of Duty: Vanguard will be able to play the game at the same time. That is what makes it available for some on November 4 and others on November 5.

If you look at the global PC launch times, those in LA will receive access at 9:00 pm local time while those in New York will get to play the new COD at midnight local time.

If players want to launch Call of Duty: Vanguard just a bit earlier, they'll need to get their hands on the PC version. If they get it on console, they'll just have to wait until the midnight hour of November 5.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee