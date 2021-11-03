What time and date does Call of Duty: Vanguard release for PC and consoles?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is taking the series back to World War 2. The newest entry into the franchise will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 5, 2021. Gamers can now preload the title on all of the above platforms.
Call of Duty: Vanguard marks a return to the series by developer Sledgehammer Games, whose previous title in the franchise was 2017's Call of Duty: WWII.
Call of Duty: Vanguard release date for consoles and PC
As per official word from the developer, Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to launch on November 5, 2021 for the majority of the world. However, some players might be able to get their hands on the game a day earlier, on November 4, 2021. This is simply due to the timezone difference at launch.
Those getting to open up Call of Duty: Vanguard early are the ones purchasing the game on PC. For console users, the launch will strictly be on November 5 unless they somehow acquire a physical copy early.
Call of Duty: Vanguard release times for consoles and PC
Console players will be able to launch Call of Duty: Vanguard at midnight local time. That means the game will open up at different times across the world for those on PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
Those on PC will benefit from a global release. Anyone purchasing Call of Duty: Vanguard will be able to play the game at the same time. That is what makes it available for some on November 4 and others on November 5.
If you look at the global PC launch times, those in LA will receive access at 9:00 pm local time while those in New York will get to play the new COD at midnight local time.
If players want to launch Call of Duty: Vanguard just a bit earlier, they'll need to get their hands on the PC version. If they get it on console, they'll just have to wait until the midnight hour of November 5.