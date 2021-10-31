PlayStation users won't receive any exclusive modes in Call of Duty: Vanguard, only rewards

Call of Duty: Vanguard is another entry into the first-person shooter franchise with bonuses for PlayStation players.
The prior edition of Call of Duty, Black Ops Cold War, saw PlayStation owners receive first access to multiple content updates, as well as an exclusive Zombies game mode.
It has been confirmed that while Call of Duty: Vanguard will have some exclusives for PlayStation users, it won't come in the form of a game mode. The PS exclusive will reward players with XP, battle pass tiers, and more.
PlayStation exclusives for Call of Duty: Vanguard
While there won't be an exclusive mode for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PlayStation systems, there will be a ton of bonuses for those who pick up their copy on the Sony console.
Players will receive the following exclusives on PlayStation:
- 5 bonus Tier skips with a Battle Pass Bundle Purchase
- 2 additional Custom Loadout Slots
- Combat Packs every Season for PS Plus members
- Monthly 24-hour Double XP events
- 25% bonus weapon XP when playing with friends
It is important to note that while Call of Duty: Vanguard will not launch with a PlayStation exclusive game mode, Activision can easily add one at a later stage.
Both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War had exclusive game modes, leaving fans a bit puzzled as to why there won't be another in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Regardless of what happens, the latest COD continues the trend of partnering with Sony by providing PlayStation players exclusive elements. Suffice to say, PC and Xbox users will be disgruntled with this tactic.
It's safe to expect that a handful of content for Call of Duty: Vanguard will come to PlayStation first, as it has in the past. While the majority is now given to all platforms at the same time, PS systems still receive a few things ahead of schedule.
An example of that is the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, in which early access was given to those using PlayStation. Fans will definitely see more PS exclusives after the game releases on 5 November 2021.