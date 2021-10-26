What are the PC requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on November 5, 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

With more and more gamers switching to PC, Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to be a popular purchase for the mouse and keyboard users of the world looking to go back to World War 2.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will take advantage of an updated Modern Warfare engine and include some new mechanics that will require at least the minimum requirements to met when it comes to PC specs.

The minimum PC requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard

A promotional image for Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

CPU : Intel Core i5-2500k / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-2500k / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 380

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 380 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Pixel Shader : 5.0

: 5.0 Vertex Shader : 5.0

: 5.0 Free Disk Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Dedicated Video RAM: 2048 MB

The minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC aren't terrible. Lower-end PCs should be just fine running the game at lower settings. That is, if you just want to play it rather than experience the best visual details possible.

The recommended PC requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard

A promotional image for Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

CPU : Intel Core i7-4770k / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

: Intel Core i7-4770k / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : 64-bit Windows 10

: 64-bit Windows 10 Pixel Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Vertex Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Free Disk Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Dedicated Video RAM: 6144 GB

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you are lucky enough to have a high-end PC, Call of Duty: Vanguard should run incredibly on the recommended system specs. As you can see, there is a difference of over 4 GB when it comes to Dedicated Video RAM.

It's going to take a lot for the new Call of Duty title to run at its finest on PC. Those who just want to enjoy the thrill of the gameplay are certainly catered for, it would seem. Meanwhile, for power users, it looks set to be one of the best-looking first-person shooters around.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee