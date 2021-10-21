What big video games are releasing in November 2021?

The holiday season is the best time for video games, with multiple big releases taking place.

November typically starts the holiday season in the gaming industry. There are always a handful of top-rated video game titles that players will be able to get their hands on.

Whether it is a brand new release or an old title on a new system, video games will be at the forefront in November 2021. Plenty of massive launches are on the horizon.

Watch out for these video games releasing in November 2021

A promotional image for Just Dance 2022 (Image via Ubisoft)

Bloodshore : November 3, 2021

: November 3, 2021 Just Dance 2022 : November 4, 2021

: November 4, 2021 Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0 and Happy Home Paradise DLC : November 5, 2021

: November 5, 2021 Call of Duty: Vanguard : November 5, 2021

: November 5, 2021 Football Manager 2022 : November 9, 2021

: November 9, 2021 Forza Horizon 5 : November 9, 2021

: November 9, 2021 Jurassic World Evolution 2 : November 9, 2021

: November 9, 2021 Skyrim Special Edition : November 11, 2021

: November 11, 2021 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for Nintendo Switch : November 11, 2021

: November 11, 2021 Shin Megami Tensei 5 : November 12, 2021

: November 12, 2021 Battlefield 2042 : November 19, 2021

: November 19, 2021 Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: November 19, 2021

As you can see, in November 2021, there will be plenty of video games for everyone. There is something in store for every type of player.

Shooters such as Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 are arguably the most anticipated. These games have a massive player-base ready to jump on the next new thing.

Nintendo Switch owners will also have a lot on their plate too. Animal Crossing's downloadable content and update, the Diamond and Pearl Pokemon remakes, and the port of Knights of the Old Republic are just a few video games coming to Switch.

Moreover, Skyrim is getting another release, exactly one decade after fans first took control of Dragonborn. This will be available on the Xbox Series systems and the PlayStation 5.

No matter what types of video games you enjoy, November will keep you occupied for a while. Given the festivities and new launches, November is typically a momentous time for most gamers.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

