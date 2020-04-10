5 retro WWE video games worth revisiting while in lockdown

There's a lot of WWE games outside of the normal ones worth picking up and playing again.

In fact, here's five of them, if you couldn't tell.

Don't worry, he's not in any of these

If you're like me, and I know *I* am, you have a pretty good selection of old school video games in your collection. In fact, I have a number of shelves full of them. Now, not enough to meet the requirement needed as the background of a YouTube video game show (hi to the six of you who get that joke), but a pretty decent amount. And, believe me, these have come in handy this last month.

Now, I'm one of the few people who liked WWE 2K20 right out of the gate (and I still like it, for the most part), but I know a lot of you are kind of over it. And, even if you're not, you may just be itching for something new. Maybe that Cena vs Wyatt Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 has your nostalgia buzzer going off, and you need to scratch that itch.

These are all previously released, non-mainstream WWE games released over the years. So, none of the SmackDown, SmackDown vs Raw, or WWE 2K titles. Nothing against those - after all, Here Comes the Pain was an amazing game and worth a look back at, as well. These titles aren't even all wrestling titles. But, they're all WWE licensed and are, at the very least, interesting.

But, first, there's an upcoming title that I want to share with you all.

RetroMania - PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Scheduled for release: July 2020

RetroMania has agreements with both the current NWA and Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore

If you're an old Gen X geezer like I am, you probably remember going to the arcade as a youth and - while also being a wrestling fan, as I was - drawn to WWF WrestleFest by Technos. How could you not be? The sprites were huge and detailed, and the roster was pretty impressive at the time. Hulk Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior, and legendary tag teams Demolition and the Legion of Doom.

Well, the appropriately named RetroSoft Studios is currently in the process of finishing up what is now officially the sequel to to WrestleFest (according to Technos, anyway - it has nothing to do with WWE), called RetroMania Wrestling. Featuring legends of the past like Stevie Richards and Blue Meanie, Tommy Dreamer, and the aforementioned Legion of Doom/Road Warriors, it also includes current indie stars like NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, and the man currently known as John Morrison (who signed his agreement to be in this game before his current deal with WWE).

As I said, we'll see this in July - which by then, hopefully, we'll be past this COVID-19 nonsense. But, it's still worth looking forward to, as it looks absolutely incredible.

Also, there's Fire Pro Wrestling World, available on PC and PS4. But that's a whole other article.

Now, onto the games.

