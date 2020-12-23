Call of Duty: Warzone now allows player to choose loadouts with some of the best weapons in Black Ops Cold War.

With Season One of Black Ops Cold War, it's integration with Warzone began. That means players can jump into Warzone from both Cold War and Modern Wafare, using weapons and operators from either game.

Krig is the best AR in warzone so far — JeffreyNFL (@JeffreyNFL) December 16, 2020

The debate will always be a lively one, but for now, it seems as though the best assault rifle from Black Ops Cold War to use in Warzone has been found. The Krig 6 is the best option in terms of Black Ops Cold War assault rifles.

The best Black Ops Cold War AR to use in COD: Warzone

Image via Activision

The Krig 6 quickly became a staple of Black Ops Cold War assault rifles. This AR translates over quite well in regards to being one of the best in Warzone. Even with the difference in engines and features, the Krig 6 is just as dominant in the battle royale.

Yall the Krig is one of the best AR's in warzone — Crossfire 🔥 (@ScopeCrossfire) December 18, 2020

The Krig 6 fits in quite well alongside some of the more popular Warzone guns, such as the Grau, Kilo, and M13. These assault rifles are accurate monsters. They hone in on heads like a magnet.

Being able to shut down opponents from all distances with no worry about recoil or damage fall off is a huge plus in Warzone. The Krig 6 is a master at that. With the right loadout, it can be even more dangerous than its base stats indicate.

Image via Activision

Unlocking at Level 16 in Black Ops Cold War makes this one of the best early weapons Call of Duty has ever seen. The fact that this unlock immediately transfers to Warzone is a massive reward for players just starting out.

The content drop once Season One began made Warzone one of the most expansive games available. The rest of the weapons can be cast aside, if the Krig 6 assault rifle is available. It does the job perfectly.