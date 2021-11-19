What to expect from Call of Duty Vanguard's first Double XP weekend?

Call of Duty Vanguard has finally brought its first Double XP and free multiplayer weekend, which will be available from November 18 to November 22, 2021. Players can now grind hard for their favorite camos and weapons. This will also allow newcomers to get a taste of the multiplayer.

Players in Call of Duty Vanguard will be getting Double XP, Double Operator XP, Double Clan XP, and Double Weapon XP this weekend. This is exclusive for pre-season, and more events like this will follow when Season One is released on December 2, 2021.

Players who own the preseason Battle Pass will also be eligible for the Double Battle Pass XP until November 22. Let’s look at the details about this particular event.

First Double XP weekend of Call of Duty Vanguard: Everything you need to know

The first Double XP weekend of Call of Duty Vanguard started on November 18 and is available until November 22, 2021.

The multiplayer part of the game will also be free at this time, allowing players who haven’t bought the game to get a taste of it. If they like it, they might purchase the game, bouncing up the sales of Vanguard.

If the previous release times are considered, the new map and the Double XP event will also be released roughly around the same time. Previously, these kinds of events generally went live at the following times across various timelines - 10:00 am PST, 12:00 pm CST, 1:00 pm EST, and 5:005:00 pm GMT.

What is there for the players in the Double XP Weekend?

Players this weekend will get Double XP, Double Operator XP, Double Clan XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP. This will be an excellent time for gamers looking forward to upgrading their weapons before the new season arrives.

The Shipment map has also been released on November 17, just before the arrival of Double XP weekend. This map will further speed up the players’ progress as it is small, compact, and extremely fast-paced.

This map was first seen in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and players loved it. Since then, Shipment has been one of the most iconic maps of the game!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha