Call of Duty Vanguard Shipment map expected release date and features

Call of Duty Vanguard players can look forward to the return of fan-favorite map "Shipment" on November 17, 2021 as part of the free pre-season content. The map first debuted in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare back in 2007.

However, while the layout of the Vanguard version of the map will remain largely the same, it will be modified to match the game's WWII theme.

In this article, we go through the history, layout and the tactics that have historically worked best in the various versions of the Shipment map.

Expected release date and features of the shipment map in Call of Duty Vanguard

Call of Duty Vanguard will feature the return of one of its trademark maps - Shipment. The layout will be similar to that of the previous titles while the overall concept of the map will go hand-in-hand with the theme of the game.

With an arrival date set to November 17, players are ready to face the chaos of this classic map. Shipment was last featured in 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare and it served as a great map for completing several weapon camo challenges.

Historically, the Shipment map has always been small in size and, as the name implies, filled with shipping containers. It's almost entirely symmetrical and has two containers on the west and east sides. The middle section has eight containers, out of which two allow movement from within. The compact setting results in vulnerable spawn points, making the map perfect for leveling close-range weapons.

Shipment will be one of the first free pre-season DLCs in Call of Duty Vanguard. It is expected that the map will be included in a 24/7-type playlist similar to Modern Warfare. Now that crossplay is also supported, it will be interesting to see how players adapt themselves to the remastered map.

Call of Duty Vanguard takes the franchise back to WWII, on which the series' earliest games were based. Its game modes include the single-player campaign, multiplayer content, and the ever-popular Zombies mode. It was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee