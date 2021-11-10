×
How to complete Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies camo challenges

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies (Image by Activision)
Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies (Image by Activision)
Sourav Banik
ANALYST
Modified Nov 10, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Feature

Call of Duty: Vanguard is back with the theme of WWII, going back to the roots of the franchise. The game follows a format similar to its previous titles featuring both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard also marks the return of Zombie mode. With that said, new challenges have arrived for players to unlock different camos, similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This game takes it a notch higher by introducing ten attachment slots for each gun.

There are a ton of camos that can be unlocked in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and each camo has its criteria. The challenges are different for multiplayer and zombie modes. This article will discuss the challenges of unlocking Zombie Camos.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies camo challenges

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Zombies camo challenges fall under the same categories as the multiplayer unlocks, but they are identified separately for the Zombies mode.

Players need to get a certain number of kills under certain circumstances to unlock these rewards.

Pack Tactics

  • Rewards: Cyanide/Invertebrate/Magma/Deluge/Macroscopic/Eggplant/Coagulation/Contamination/Saffron Grime/Hydrosphere
  • Challenges: 400/800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600/4000 eliminations

Surgical

  • Rewards: Mildew/Substratum/Oxidized/Atrophy/Infestation/Anaglyph/Erosion/Abrasion/Molecular/Putrescence
  • Challenges: 80/160/240/320/400/480/560/640/720/800 critical kills

Predatory Ambition

Unlocks at weapon level 10

  • Rewards: Grayscale/Cold Front/Sulfuric/Irresolute/Inclement/Tallow/Forlorn/Hybernation/Mirage/Ablution
  • Challenges: 400/800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600/4000 Pack-a-Punched eliminations

Reptilian

Unlocks at weapon level 20

  • Rewards: Terrapin/Kinixys/Mutant/Rubriventris/Sycophantic/Pit Viper/Blue Racer/Leucistic/Virulence/Halftone
  • Challenges: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 times of 10 rapid kills

Deadeye

Unlocks at weapon level 30

  • Rewards: Disintegration/Fracture/Penny/Armorial/Cathedral/Millstone/TBC/Glaucous/Obtruder/Hemoglobin
  • Challenges: 200/400/600/800/1000/1200/1400/1600/1800/2000 eliminations as a result of an equipped Covenant

Berserker

Unlocks at weapon level 40

  • Rewards: Burrow/Arboreal/Amphibian/Atramentous/Aposematic/Wenge Bog/Marshland/Malignant/Amethyst/Intestinal
  • Challenges: 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100 Boom-Schrier eliminations

Wildcat

Unlocks at weapon level 50

  • Rewards: Thicket/Rosewood/Timberwolf/Nocturnal/Sovereign/Lynx/Hunter/Azure/Chartreuse/Mauvelous
  • Challenges: 2/4/6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20 Sturmkrieger eliminations
ICYMI: The official trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies puts the freshly-defeated Third Reich back in a position of power with the help of, well: zombies. bit.ly/3bRgZ2W https://t.co/KAX3oj9E5Q

Survivalist

Unlocks at weapon level 60

  • Rewards: Rosary/Bracken/Anemone/Oleander/Coreopsis/Kallima/Umbrage/Gloom/Unearthly/Monstera
  • Challenges: 200/400/600/800/1000/1200/1400/1600/1800/2000 eliminations with seven attachments equipped

Mindgames

Unlocks at weapon level 65

  • Rewards: Reckon/Cranial/Reverie/Think Tank/Torment/Dust Bowl/Nimbus/Smog/Cantankerous/Stratus
  • Challenges: 3 rapid critical kills for 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 times

Death Artist

Unlocks at weapon level 70

  • Rewards: Pernicious/Iridescent/Aurum/Transfusion/Immiscible/Stigma/Blot/Imprint/Monsoon/Lambent
  • Challenges: 20 kills without getting hit 2/4/6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20 times

For Completionists

  • Golden Viper – Unlock 10 weapon camos in Vanguard Zombies
  • Plague Diamond – Unlock Golden Viper on every gun in a Vanguard Zombies Weapon Class
  • Dark Aether – Unlock Plague Diamond in every weapon class

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
