How to complete Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies camo challenges

Call of Duty: Vanguard is back with the theme of WWII, going back to the roots of the franchise. The game follows a format similar to its previous titles featuring both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard also marks the return of Zombie mode. With that said, new challenges have arrived for players to unlock different camos, similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This game takes it a notch higher by introducing ten attachment slots for each gun.

There are a ton of camos that can be unlocked in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and each camo has its criteria. The challenges are different for multiplayer and zombie modes. This article will discuss the challenges of unlocking Zombie Camos.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies camo challenges

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Zombies camo challenges fall under the same categories as the multiplayer unlocks, but they are identified separately for the Zombies mode.

Players need to get a certain number of kills under certain circumstances to unlock these rewards.

Pack Tactics

Rewards : Cyanide/Invertebrate/Magma/Deluge/Macroscopic/Eggplant/Coagulation/Contamination/Saffron Grime/Hydrosphere

: Cyanide/Invertebrate/Magma/Deluge/Macroscopic/Eggplant/Coagulation/Contamination/Saffron Grime/Hydrosphere Challenges: 400/800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600/4000 eliminations

Surgical

Rewards : Mildew/Substratum/Oxidized/Atrophy/Infestation/Anaglyph/Erosion/Abrasion/Molecular/Putrescence

: Mildew/Substratum/Oxidized/Atrophy/Infestation/Anaglyph/Erosion/Abrasion/Molecular/Putrescence Challenges: 80/160/240/320/400/480/560/640/720/800 critical kills

Predatory Ambition

Unlocks at weapon level 10

Rewards : Grayscale/Cold Front/Sulfuric/Irresolute/Inclement/Tallow/Forlorn/Hybernation/Mirage/Ablution

: Grayscale/Cold Front/Sulfuric/Irresolute/Inclement/Tallow/Forlorn/Hybernation/Mirage/Ablution Challenges: 400/800/1200/1600/2000/2400/2800/3200/3600/4000 Pack-a-Punched eliminations

Reptilian

Unlocks at weapon level 20

Rewards : Terrapin/Kinixys/Mutant/Rubriventris/Sycophantic/Pit Viper/Blue Racer/Leucistic/Virulence/Halftone

: Terrapin/Kinixys/Mutant/Rubriventris/Sycophantic/Pit Viper/Blue Racer/Leucistic/Virulence/Halftone Challenges: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 times of 10 rapid kills

Deadeye

Unlocks at weapon level 30

Rewards : Disintegration/Fracture/Penny/Armorial/Cathedral/Millstone/TBC/Glaucous/Obtruder/Hemoglobin

: Disintegration/Fracture/Penny/Armorial/Cathedral/Millstone/TBC/Glaucous/Obtruder/Hemoglobin Challenges: 200/400/600/800/1000/1200/1400/1600/1800/2000 eliminations as a result of an equipped Covenant

Berserker

Unlocks at weapon level 40

Rewards : Burrow/Arboreal/Amphibian/Atramentous/Aposematic/Wenge Bog/Marshland/Malignant/Amethyst/Intestinal

: Burrow/Arboreal/Amphibian/Atramentous/Aposematic/Wenge Bog/Marshland/Malignant/Amethyst/Intestinal Challenges: 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100 Boom-Schrier eliminations

Wildcat

Unlocks at weapon level 50

Rewards : Thicket/Rosewood/Timberwolf/Nocturnal/Sovereign/Lynx/Hunter/Azure/Chartreuse/Mauvelous

: Thicket/Rosewood/Timberwolf/Nocturnal/Sovereign/Lynx/Hunter/Azure/Chartreuse/Mauvelous Challenges: 2/4/6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20 Sturmkrieger eliminations

Survivalist

Unlocks at weapon level 60

Rewards : Rosary/Bracken/Anemone/Oleander/Coreopsis/Kallima/Umbrage/Gloom/Unearthly/Monstera

: Rosary/Bracken/Anemone/Oleander/Coreopsis/Kallima/Umbrage/Gloom/Unearthly/Monstera Challenges: 200/400/600/800/1000/1200/1400/1600/1800/2000 eliminations with seven attachments equipped

Mindgames

Unlocks at weapon level 65

Rewards : Reckon/Cranial/Reverie/Think Tank/Torment/Dust Bowl/Nimbus/Smog/Cantankerous/Stratus

: Reckon/Cranial/Reverie/Think Tank/Torment/Dust Bowl/Nimbus/Smog/Cantankerous/Stratus Challenges: 3 rapid critical kills for 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 times

Death Artist

Unlocks at weapon level 70

Rewards : Pernicious/Iridescent/Aurum/Transfusion/Immiscible/Stigma/Blot/Imprint/Monsoon/Lambent

: Pernicious/Iridescent/Aurum/Transfusion/Immiscible/Stigma/Blot/Imprint/Monsoon/Lambent Challenges: 20 kills without getting hit 2/4/6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20 times

For Completionists

Golden Viper – Unlock 10 weapon camos in Vanguard Zombies

Plague Diamond – Unlock Golden Viper on every gun in a Vanguard Zombies Weapon Class

Dark Aether – Unlock Plague Diamond in every weapon class

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar