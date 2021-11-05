How to unlock all multiplayer and Zombies camos in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard gives players a ton of cosmetics to unlock, including weapon camos in multiplayer and Zombies.

One of the fan base's favorite parts of COD is the ability to grind weapons to unlock every camo available. Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to continue that tradition.

Across the multiplayer and Zombies modes, there are plenty of camos to obtain. These include the always-popular Gold and Diamond variants on the way to this year's mastery camo.

Guide to unlocking all multiplayer and Zombies camos in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Atomic camo in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The camo system works the same in Call of Duty: Vanguard as in other recent Call of Duty games. You get a weapon that starts at level one and use it in-game to level it up and unlock camos.

Also, certain challenges need to be completed in Call of Duty: Vanguard to unlock some specific camos. A lot of weapons have the same challenges that simply need to be completed with the particular gun.

Some multiplayer challenges have been released before launch:

100 Headshots

50 Multikills

5 Kills Without Dying 30 Times

100 Longshots

100 Point Blank Kills

250 Kills With 10 Attachments

100 Aim Down Sight Kills With Specific Attachments

100 Headshots With Specific Attachments

100 Kills While Moving With Specific Attachments

In Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, you'll first unlock the Gold camo. That is for completing all weapon camo challenges for a weapon. That is followed by Diamond, which is for unlocking all Gold camos for a weapon category.

The mastery is then unlocked by earning Diamond camos for all weapon classes. This is the Atomic camo in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Note that these are different for Zombies.

Zombies players will get the Golden Viper camo for completing challenges. Plague Diamond is the Diamond equivalent in the Zombies mode. Finally, Dark Aether is the mastery for unlocking all Plague Diamond camos.

Call of Duty: Vanguard gamers should start grinding these camos immediately. It is important to remember that mastery camo unlocks include completing camo sets for melees and launchers.

