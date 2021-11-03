All multiplayer killstreaks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard wouldn't be a proper Call of Duty title without multiplayer killstreaks.

Killstreaks are rewards players earn from gaining enough score or a certain amount of kills in a row during a multiplayer game. These rewards can then be called upon for assistance with intel or destruction.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will see some returning killstreaks and will also deliver new ones to players. At launch, there will be at least 16 killstreaks and more coming through content updates.

Call of Duty: Vanguard killstreaks available at launch

With some time before the game launches, these killstreaks could still change in terms of what is available. If there are no changes, the following killstreaks can be expected in Call of Duty: Vanguard:

Intel : Reveals nearby enemies by pinging the minimap over a short period for the player who called it in.

: Reveals nearby enemies by pinging the minimap over a short period for the player who called it in. Care Pack : Drops a care package with a random killstreak reward.

: Drops a care package with a random killstreak reward. Spy Plane : Calls in a spy plane that reveals enemy positions to the player and his allies.

: Calls in a spy plane that reveals enemy positions to the player and his allies. Counter Spy Plane : Calls in a counter spy plane that obscures the minimap for enemies.

: Calls in a counter spy plane that obscures the minimap for enemies. Glide Bomb : A remote controlled bomb with a large kill radius.

: A remote controlled bomb with a large kill radius. Mortar Barrage : Use a flare to designate an area for a mortar strike.

: Use a flare to designate an area for a mortar strike. Warmachine : Equips a semi-auto grenade launcher with fixed ammunition.

: Equips a semi-auto grenade launcher with fixed ammunition. Guard Dog : Calls in a guard dog that can be commanded to protect an area or heel.

: Calls in a guard dog that can be commanded to protect an area or heel. Strafing Run : Calls in air support for a strafe attack over a marked area.

: Calls in air support for a strafe attack over a marked area. Bombing Run : Bombing planes pass three times with high concentration of explosives.

: Bombing planes pass three times with high concentration of explosives. Deathmachine : Equips a machine gun with explosive rounds and fixed ammunition.

: Equips a machine gun with explosive rounds and fixed ammunition. Emergency Airdrop : Three care packages, each with a random killstreak reward.

: Three care packages, each with a random killstreak reward. Flamenaut : Equip a protective suit and flamethrower that lasts until death.

: Equip a protective suit and flamethrower that lasts until death. Attack Dogs : Deploy a pack of attack dogs that hunt down enemies.

: Deploy a pack of attack dogs that hunt down enemies. Firebombing Run : Mark a location for air support to rain fire down and leave damaging flames in its wake.

: Mark a location for air support to rain fire down and leave damaging flames in its wake. Local Informants: Reveals direction and location of all enemies on map.

Once Call of Duty: Vanguard releases, players will be able to earn these killstreaks and use them to dominate their enemies.

Edited by Siddharth Satish