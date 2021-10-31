All multiplayer game modes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Many see the main focus of Call of Duty: Vanguard being its various multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty is known for its different modes, giving all types of players something to enjoy. There are hardcore game modes, casual game modes, and those with wild objectives.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be no different. It will have classic and new game modes, totalling eight in multiplayer. This doesn't even scratch the surface if one includes Zombies and potential DLC.

Some classics making a return in Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer game mode

As one can see, there are a couple of new game modes coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard. The core multiplayer modes at launch also include a few classics from the franchise.

Free For All : A deathmatch where every man is for himself.

: A deathmatch where every man is for himself. Team Deathmatch : A team-based mode where the most kills wins.

: A team-based mode where the most kills wins. Domination : Capture designated zones and defend them to gain points toward victory.

: Capture designated zones and defend them to gain points toward victory. Kill Confirmed : Elimination opponents and recover their dog tags to score points.

: Elimination opponents and recover their dog tags to score points. Patrol : Capture a hold a moving zone to earn points.

: Capture a hold a moving zone to earn points. Hardpoint : Capture a rotating objective area and defend it from your opponents.

: Capture a rotating objective area and defend it from your opponents. Search and Destroy : Defend or destroy objectives with no respawns.

: Defend or destroy objectives with no respawns. Champion Hill: Eight squads battle in a round robin team deathmatch tournament across four maps. The last team remaining is the winner.

The Season One road map for content in Call of Duty: Vanguard has already teased new modes coming into the game. It seems like this version of COD may be the most packed one yet.

On top of all that, League Play or Ranked playlists will be arriving in Call of Duty: Vanguard at some point. This has been confirmed by Treyarch and more details will be released at a later date.

Having eight core modes at launch is a great start. With Season One already promising more additions, there is no doubt future releases will see original modes and fan favorites return in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

