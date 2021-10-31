×
Create
Notifications

Every perk coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

A promotional image for Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)
A promotional image for Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 31, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Feature

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta period showcased a certain number of multiplayer perks. However, the system has changed since the beta. The game will now provide several perks at each stage.

There will be six perks at each stage of Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer. That means apart from the typical three perks, there will be eighteen for players to choose from at launch.

At launch, #Vanguard features: • 7 ARs • 6 SMGs• 4 Shotguns • 4 LMGs• 3 Marksmen Rifles • 3 Sniper Rifles • 5 Handguns • 4 Launchers • 2 Melee Tools • 18 Perks• 6 Tactical Equipment • 6 Lethal Equipment

The multiplayer perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Vanguard Multiplayer perks:Perk 1:GhostFortifiedSurvival TrainingNinjaCold Blooded______?Perk 2:High AlertRadarForward IntelEngineerTrackerPiercing VisionPerk 3:DemolitionOverkillTacticianDouble TimeScavengerLightweight

Following the change in system, Call of Duty: Vanguard will arrive with various perks, all of which are listed below:

Perk 1

  • Fortified
  • Survival Training
  • Ninja
  • Cold Blooded
  • Ghost
  • Dauntless

Perk 1 is the slot for countering opponents in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Perks like Ghost prevent Spy Planes from noticing players, while Fortified reduces damage from explosives. .

Perk 2

  • High Alert
  • Radar
  • Forward Intel
  • Engineer
  • Tracker
  • Piercing Vision

The Perk 2 slot is used for intel gathering in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Each one gives information regarding the enemy's whereabouts. For example, upon using Radar, players will be able to notice unsilenced weapon fire on the mini map.

Perk 3

  • Demolition
  • Overkill
  • Tactician
  • Double Time
  • Scavenger
  • Lightweight

Call of Duty: Vanguard makes the Perk 3 slot an area for bonuses. Players will get a little extra help from the perk they choose here. Examples are Overkill providing another primary weapon and Demolition giving extra lethal equipment.

Will more perks be added?

While the Season One Call of Duty: Vanguard content road map does not indicate any new perks, it is safe to assume that more will be added to the game at some point.

Both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War received additional perks as part of downloadable content drops throughout their various seasons.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Along with the new perks, a few classic ones will also probably make their way to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी