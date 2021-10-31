Every perk coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta period showcased a certain number of multiplayer perks. However, the system has changed since the beta. The game will now provide several perks at each stage.

There will be six perks at each stage of Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer. That means apart from the typical three perks, there will be eighteen for players to choose from at launch.

• 7 ARs

• 6 SMGs

• 4 Shotguns

• 4 LMGs

• 3 Marksmen Rifles

• 3 Sniper Rifles

• 5 Handguns

• 4 Launchers

• 2 Melee Tools

• 18 Perks

• 6 Tactical Equipment

The multiplayer perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

‏ً @TheGhostOfHope Vanguard Multiplayer perks:



Perk 1:



Ghost

Fortified

Survival Training

Ninja

Cold Blooded

______?



Perk 2:



High Alert

Radar

Forward Intel

Engineer

Tracker

Piercing Vision



Perk 3:



Demolition

Overkill

Tactician

Double Time

Scavenger

Following the change in system, Call of Duty: Vanguard will arrive with various perks, all of which are listed below:

Perk 1

Fortified

Survival Training

Ninja

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Dauntless

Perk 1 is the slot for countering opponents in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Perks like Ghost prevent Spy Planes from noticing players, while Fortified reduces damage from explosives. .

Perk 2

High Alert

Radar

Forward Intel

Engineer

Tracker

Piercing Vision

The Perk 2 slot is used for intel gathering in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Each one gives information regarding the enemy's whereabouts. For example, upon using Radar, players will be able to notice unsilenced weapon fire on the mini map.

Perk 3

Demolition

Overkill

Tactician

Double Time

Scavenger

Lightweight

Call of Duty: Vanguard makes the Perk 3 slot an area for bonuses. Players will get a little extra help from the perk they choose here. Examples are Overkill providing another primary weapon and Demolition giving extra lethal equipment.

Will more perks be added?

While the Season One Call of Duty: Vanguard content road map does not indicate any new perks, it is safe to assume that more will be added to the game at some point.

Both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War received additional perks as part of downloadable content drops throughout their various seasons.

Along with the new perks, a few classic ones will also probably make their way to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

