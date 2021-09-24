The best NZ-41 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The NZ-41 in Call of Duty: Vanguard is one of the many assault rifles already revealed in the beta, and there will be more to follow. But as it stands, this weapon has a mixed reputation so far in Vanguard's multiplayer.

Simply put, the NZ-41 lacks the best parts of an assault rifle while trying to combine them. It has hard-hitting bullets and a decent fire rate, so, in theory, the weapon should easily shred players without a second thought. However, it seems to have done the opposite with the experience that players have had so far.

Instead of being a high-tier and effective rifle, the NZ-41 has too much recoil and not enough damage to justify it. The firearm isn't as steady or fast as the STG 44, and it doesn't hit hard like the BAR. It has the weaker aspects of both of those guns put together.

That doesn't mean it's not useable, though, and with the right attachments in a loadout, the NZ-41 can become a decent pick in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer.

Most potent attachments for the NZ-41 in Call of Duty: Vanguard

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, players can attach up to ten different attachments to a weapon when creating a loadout. That feature allows for some serious customization, and the NZ-41 can get some much-needed control on the rifle.

Best attachments for the NZ-41 in Vanguard

Muzzle: Compensator G28

Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stock: LOR Reinforced

Optic: Slate Reflector

Magazine: 6.5MM Arisaka 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Proficiency: Steady

Kit: Fully Loaded

First and foremost, players need to have reasonable control over the NZ-41. A few attachments can be equipped to make shots far more accurate within Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The first step is the Compensator G28, which will lower the recoil. Alongside that will be the M1941 Handstop, and pairing both makes the weapon have more control.

Also Read

Other attachments such as the stock and the rear grip will provide more ADS speed while bolstering that recoil control on the NZ-41. ADS speed is critical within Vanguard multiplayer.

Ammo attachments and perks will round out the weapon loadout, and for the most part, they are simply supporting attachments. They won't control recoil, but they will make using the weapon far more beneficial.

Edited by Ravi Iyer