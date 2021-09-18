TrueGameData reveals Krig 6 has 400% more recoil in Warzone

Raven Software has implemented a new Warzone patch this morning involving the Krig 6. Many players have become aware of the nerf that followed, among other meta-dominating weapons. However, TrueGameData has revealed the full extent of the nerf to the Krig 6.

Exploring whether the Krig 6 is worth using in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

While the initial title of the video gives a basic summary of how hard the Krig 6 was nerfed, TrueGameData goes into further detail about the effects and comparisons of recoil.

Next to some screenshots of the new and old recoil patterns for the Krig 6, he had percentage comparisons with the XM4. Before the patch, the Krig 6 only had 37 percent of the XM4's recoil. With the patch now live, that figure has skyrocketed to 151 percent. That's a significant increase in recoil, considering the Krig 6 was far easier to control in the past.

In both tests, TrueGameData used the typical attachments that most players run in Warzone, such as the Agency Suppressor, the Axial Arms 3x, or the Field Agent Foregrip. The image of the shot comparisons is enough evidence to prove that the Krig 6 may no longer be a viable option in Warzone.

TrueGameData himself weighed in on the viability of the Krig 6 in Warzone with the latest patch. In his opinion, the Krig 6 is no longer an option for players, especially if they want an effective weapon. The Krig 6 was coveted for its low recoil, but that aspect is now gone. On top of the recoil nerf, the Krig 6 also received a neck multiplier decrease to 1.1 within Warzone.

TrueGameData is a YouTuber who uses analytics to break down the updates that make their way to Call of Duty: Warzone. Most of the time, they include nerfs and buffs that are applied to the ever-growing arsenal of weapons in the battle royale. TrueGameData's videos reveal which weapons have made a breakthrough in the meta, as well as point out flaws.

