The best Krig 6 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Season 5 Reloaded brought new weapon changes to Call of Duty: Warzone and the Krig 6 was not spared this time around. Warzone players should expect a slightly different Krig 6 going forward.

The Krig 6 will certainly still be a viable assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone, but it may have been knocked out of the top tier of weapons. Compared to some of the other weapons in the update, the Krig 6 had some significant changes and a decent list of new variables, most of which were based on damage.

The maximum damage of the Krig 6 was decreased from 30 to 29, while the minimum damage, which was initially 25, was reduced to 23. On top of the damage number changes, the Krig 6 will now have more recoil in Warzone. In summary, the Krig 6 currently does less damage and is harder to handle.

These changes will certainly affect the standing of the weapon. However, players can still use it well, especially with the right attachments.

Best attachments for the Krig 6 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The Krig 6 may have been nerfed and some of the stats changed, but the loadout for the weapon is still largely the same. Attachments are focused mainly on damage range and controlled recoil for a steadier shot.

Best attachments for Krig 6 in Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7" Ranger

19.7" Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Mag

STANAG 60 Rnd Mag Optic: Axial Arms 3x

As is the standard in Warzone, the first attachment is the Agency Suppressor. They go by different names but most weapons use the same type of muzzle. It increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and provides sound suppression.

Next is the 19.7" Ranger barrel which has much of the same effect as the suppressor. Players should attach it for more bullet velocity and damage range on the Krig 6.

Field Agent Foregrip is another standard attachment focused on recoil control. It will provide weapon control both horizontally and vertically. With the new update, players will need it.

Then there is the ammunition, which can always be changed based on the player's needs, but the STANAG 60 Rnd Mag is great for magazine capacity without too much of a hit to ADS speed.

For the final attachment, players can use the Axial Arms 3x optic which will help with ranged vision in Verdansk.

Edited by Allan Mathew