Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Official patch notes revealed

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will soon get the Season 5 Reloaded update in a few days and a ton of new content is coming to both the titles. From new modes, operators, and weapons, Warzone players have a lot to look forward to.

Here are the official patch notes for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

New map & modes, Hudson & Judge Dredd, “The Numbers,” and more are coming to #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone with Season Five Reloaded.https://t.co/HXeNq706K4 pic.twitter.com/2GsjPV5p8n — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 2, 2021

Warzone content: Official patch notes for Season 5 Reloaded

New Warzone Mode: Clash

Building off Warzone Rumble, a deathmatch based in Verdansk, Clash takes select areas from this massive map and pits two teams of 50 v 50 against each other in an unlimited respawn fight to 500 points.

Whether it’s Downtown, the Boneyard, or even the popular-drop zone of the Factory, your mission in these Clash areas remains the same: earn points by eliminating enemies and completing Contracts for in-match rewards and collecting powerups from defeated enemies that give gaming-changing abilities.

This is Team Deathmatch on an epic scale, with all your loadouts accessible, along with the Ping and Armor System, Cash, Buy Stations, and Vehicles from the regular Battle Royale and Plunder modes.

New Warzone Mode: Iron Trials ’84

Health and Regeneration: An iron will and a serious constitution is needed to survive, so expect your base health to be increased and your health regen rate to be changed too. This is set to affect the feel of combat, time to kill, weapon, Perk, and Equipment viability as the entire game is effectively altered.

Loadouts: There are no free passes in this mode. Complementary Loadout Drops have been removed, meaning you’ll need to purchase your preferred weaponry. The cost at a Buy Station has risen, too.

NEW "Iron Trials '84" Mode coming to #Warzone includes an earnable exclusive in game calling card! pic.twitter.com/M831qypwoe — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 2, 2021

Gulag: The Gulag is open, but the emphasis is on a one-on-one skillful takedown against your opponent. No akimbo. No semi-auto or fully-auto shotguns. Almost no tactical equipment. The only thing standing between you and redeployment is the agility of your trigger finger. Win the Gulag? Then you can drop back into Verdansk with whatever weapon and equipment you were carrying at the end of your Gulag bout.

Supplemental: Also expect additional changes to environmental elements and a variety of important aspects that impact your Warzone experience. More expansive intel available soon.

Classified Weapons: Be certain you [[REDACTED]] as these can [[REDACTED]], critical information we hope won’t get [[REDACTED]].

The Sai – Unlock a New Melee Weapon Through the Numbers Event

New Melee Weapon: Sai



Complete Nine Challenges in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone to unlock the Sais.



(Currently unknown how players will be able to unlock the Sai after The Numbers event) pic.twitter.com/85fU0Ph67B — Today In Zombies History (@CoDZombHistory) September 2, 2021

This dual-wield Melee weapon, often used in stealthy martial arts, is the first ever functional weapon to be awarded via a limited-time event. Hundreds of years ago, it was introduced to the island of Okinawa and eventually became adopted by the local police to aid in arresting criminals. For an outlaw like Kitsune, who grew up nearly 1,200 kilometers away in Kobe, wielding one is an irony she relishes.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded releases on September 8 at 9 PM PT.

