COD Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Expected release date, new modes and more leaks

COD Warzone Season 5 has been a heck of a ride as Warzone players experienced the presence of an anti-cheat for the first time. While it is still not perfect, it is better than the previous state Warzone was in a few months back.

The Season Five #Warzone update is going live soon!



New Battle Pass, new Weapons, new Perks, new Gulag, mysterious new POIs, and more...



The Patch Notes can be found in the thread below: pic.twitter.com/6NHV42vCWd — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 13, 2021

Warzone Season 5 came out on August 12, and with it came a ton of new content in the game. There is a brand new Battle Pass for players to grind and new weapons to unlock. New weapons include the EM2 assault rifle, Tec-9 SMG, the Marshall pistol and Cane melee.

The Season 5 Reloaded update will also bring in new content to the game. Players can expect new weapons, modes, and events in Warzone. Recently, Raven Software removed the standard Battle Royale experience from Warzone and replaced it with just the Buy Back mode. There was a lot of backlash, but Verdansk Duo and Quads are back in the game at the moment.

With COD Vanguard coming in hot, a lot is going to change in Warzone and Season 5 Reloaded might pave the way for it.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded expected release date

Raven Software has not provided a date for the release of the mid-season update, but popular Warzone leaker TheMW2Ghost recently posted a few dates for the upcoming seasons of Warzone.

Usually the Reloaded update happens mid-way through the launch of the Season. Since Season 5 came out on August 12, the update should happen around September 5. However, MW2Ghost thinks the mid-season Warzone update will take place on September 7.

I try to be careful of dates but I've been given the green light for these



Season 5 Reloaded

Season 6

Season 6 Reloaded



S6R dropping the day before #Vanguard https://t.co/3zaN5MYH9O — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) August 31, 2021

New modes coming to Warzone in Season 5 Reloaded

Warzone might be getting a 50 v 50 game mode which will see the massive clash of players from both factions in Verdansk. Other fan-favorite modes like Rumble and Buy Back may return to the game following the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Since COD Vanguard is coming in hot on November 5, Season 6 of Warzone will see the real transition of Verdansk as it enters a new era of WWII. Players can expect some kind of live event at the end of season 5 commemorating this launch but there is no serious intel at the moment.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha - Maps, playlists, weapons, killstreaks, perks, and more

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod